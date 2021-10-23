David Warner Signaling Umpire To Review No-ball For Height Sends Fans Into Frenzy; Watch

The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 kickstarted with Australia taking on South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 23. During the Australia vs South Africa Super 12 match, what grabbed fans' eyes is when opener David Warner gestured for review for a no-ball call to the leg umpire for the height. The incident happened in Kagiso Rabada's over when he bowled a high full-toss and David Warner defended it awkwardly.

As soon as Warner defended the high-full toss, he turned to the leg umpire and asked whether it was a no-ball. However, the umpire did give it no-ball, then the 34-year-batter gestured to review it. Even Pommie Mbangwa who was doing commentary during that moment said, 'No David you cannot review that'.

Warner wanted to review the height 😂



Watch the #T20WorldCup on Foxtel and Kayo: https://t.co/UxCwSfozX8 pic.twitter.com/Ek7rJmp7uu — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 23, 2021

Fans react to David Warner's gesture to review for the no-ball

Warner Reviewing on no ball😂😂



I just wish you get your form back this T20WC @davidwarner31! You're one of the Greatest opener of this gen alongside Rohit. — MK (@NotMK45) October 23, 2021

Was definitely a no ball

Also happy to see Warner in double digits — Ryuzaki (@Ryuzaki_cricket) October 23, 2021

That was waist high — Tayyab Bhatti (@tayyabbhatti2) October 23, 2021

Australia vs South Africa

Coming back to Australia vs South Africa, David Warner looked solid in the middle, however, the Southpaw was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada in his third over when he tried to drive the ball. Warner, in his short innings of 14 runs, hit 3 boundaries. During the Australia vs South Africa match, the Proteas were restricted to 118 in 20 overs. Winning the toss, Aaron Finch invited South Africa to bat first. Batting first, South Africa could not post a big total courtesy of the brilliant bowling by Australia. For Australia, Starc, Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa took 2 wickets each.

Aaron Finch on David Warner's form

One of the biggest concerns for Australia is the form of David Warner. However, Australian captain Aaron Finch on Friday backed David Warner's inclusion into the playing XI for the T20 World Cup. David Warner failed to deliver with the bat for Australia in both warm-up matches. Even during IPL 2021, Warner could not bat well enough as per his potential.

On Friday, Aaron Finch called David Warner one of the greatest players of Australia and therefore he will be in the playing XI against South Africa. “I’m backing Davey’s (Warner) ability. I’m backing his judgment. I think if you look at his World Cup history, it’s bloody good. Would he have like more runs? Absolutely. Everyone would like more runs all the time but he’s one of the greatest players Australia has ever produced. I’ve got no doubts that come game one, he’ll be up and firing, ready to go”, said Finch, as quoted by Fox Cricket.

(Image: AP/Twitter/@cricketcomau)