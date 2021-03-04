David Warner Starts Warming Up For IPL 2021 With 50 On Comeback, Excites SRH Fans: WATCH

The much talked about David Warner injury — sustained early in the India vs Australia 2020-21 series — seemed to have no effect on the Aussie as he made a triumphant comeback to white-ball cricket earlier on Thursday. After his brilliant run of form ended with a groin injury in the 2nd ODI of the IND vs AUS series, Warner admitted that his quick return to help his country salvage the Test series had been ill-advised and has set him back many months on his rehab. The admission has cast a shadow of doubt over Warner's fitness to take on the jam-packed schedule that awaits him in the upcoming year.

David Warner injury woes forgotten after Marsh Cup 2021 comeback

Playing his first game of competitive cricket in almost two months, Australia's David Warner piled on an impressive 87 off 74 for the New South Wales side in a List-A game of the Marsh Cup 2021. With this knock, Warner has managed to put to bed all doubts about whether he will be fit enough to take on the challenge the year presents. NSW lost their opener, Matthew Gilkes, early during their chase of South Australia's average 205-run total, but were anchored by none of other than David Warner, who went on to play a match-winning knock alongside Oliver Davies who made 40 off 30. With 13 fours and one six, Warner pushed his side to an emphatic 6-wicket win in just 29.1 overs — giving them a heavy boost on the net run rate as well.

With two wins from two games in the tournament, NSW are now in the top spot on the points table and boast an NRR of +2.004. Warner's performance also earned him the 'Man of the Match' award over SA's Alex Carey, who put on an impressive 99 runs for the losing side. Warner's run with NSW will be followed by the IPL 2021, the ICC T20 World Cup, the Ashes and a smattering of bilateral series in the middle as well. Heavily dependent on Warner and captain Kane Williamson to stabilise their batting lineup, the Aussie's form will be followed closely by SRH fans and team management as the IPL 2021 approaches.

IPL 2021: SRH players list

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

