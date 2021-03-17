David Warner Swaps Face With Brick-layer; Harbhajan Singh Jokes 'Is It Your Brother?'

Australia's star opener David Warner kicked-up a laughter riot on social media after sharing a picture of himself photoshopped as a construction worker, drawing attention from other cricketers. Warner, who is known to have been keeping his Indian fans engaged via hilarious face swaps, shared the image with his face swapped in the place of the worker and asked fans to guess who it was. However, Warner was trapped by former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh as the latter commented on the Australian's picture asking if the person in the picture was his brother.

David Warner injury woes forgotten after Marsh Cup 2021 comeback

Playing his first game of competitive cricket in almost two months, Australia's David Warner piled on an impressive 87 off 74 for the New South Wales side in a List-A game of the Marsh Cup 2021. With this knock, Warner has managed to put to bed all doubts about whether he will be fit enough to take on the challenge the year presents. NSW lost their opener, Matthew Gilkes, early during their chase of South Australia's average 205-run total, but were anchored by none of other than David Warner, who went on to play a match-winning knock alongside Oliver Davies who made 40 off 30. With 13 fours and one six, Warner pushed his side to an emphatic 6-wicket win in just 29.1 overs — giving them a heavy boost on the net run rate as well.

With two wins from two games in the tournament, NSW are now in the top spot on the points table and boast an NRR of +2.004. Warner's performance also earned him the 'Man of the Match' award over SA's Alex Carey, who put on an impressive 99 runs for the losing side. Warner's run with NSW will be followed by the IPL 2021, the ICC T20 World Cup, the Ashes and a smattering of bilateral series in the middle as well. Heavily dependent on Warner and captain Kane Williamson to stabilise their batting lineup, the Aussie's form will be followed closely by SRH fans and team management as the IPL 2021 approaches.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.