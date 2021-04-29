David Warner takes 'full responsibility' for loss against Chennai, blames his slow batting

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner took full responsibility for the team's loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last night in Delhi. While talking to the commentators after the match, Warner blamed his slow inning for the loss and said he was "very frustrated" as every time he tried to hit a ball it would go directly to the fielders. The Australian batsman said that he took too many balls to score his 57, which is not acceptable in T20 cricket. Warner scored 57 off 55 balls and batted for the first 17 overs of the first innings. Warner praised Manish Pandey's inning and welcomed him back into the playing XI, saying "He batted exceptionally well". Warner credited Kane Williamson and Kedar Jadhav for helping the team reach a respectable total in the end as the duo came in and scored some quick runs.

"I take full responsibility. The way that I batted was obviously very slow. Obviously, I hit a lot of fielders and was very, very frustrated. Look I take full responsibility from the batting point of view. I felt Manish [Pandey] coming back into the team, the way that he batted was exceptional. And obviously Kane [Williamson] and Kedar [Jadhav] towards the back end there, they put some boundaries away and got us to a respectable total. I felt that we were probably just below par from where we were. But yeah look, at the end of the day, I'll take full responsibility," Warner said at the post-match presentation.

CSK vs SRH

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings won the match comfortably by 7 wickets with 9 balls to spare. After winning the toss, SRH decided to bat first and posted a total of 171/3 runs in 20 overs on the back of some big scores from skipper David Warner and Manish Pandey. After losing Jonny Bairstow early to Sam Curran, Warner and Pandey forged an important partnership of 106 runs. Warner scored 57 off 55 balls, including 2 maximums and 3 boundaries, while Pandey hit 61 off 46 balls, including 1 six and 5 fours. Kane Williamson and Kedar Jadhav came towards the backend of the first inning and scored a quick 26 and 12 runs respectively to help reach the big total.

However, when Chennai came on to bat in the second inning, the target looked below par as the Men in Yellow chased it down with 9 balls to spare. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis looked in amazing form as they both scored a half-century while trying to chase the total. Gaikwad hit 75 off 44 balls, including 12 boundaries, while Faf scored 38-ball 56 runs, including 6 boundaries and 1 six. Gaikwad and Faf were eventually dismissed by SRH spinner Rashid Khan. Moeen Ali came and scored 15 off 8 deliveries before being dismissed by Khan again. In the end, Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina finished it off for CSK as they scored an unbeaten 7 and 17 respectively. Gaikwad was awarded the player of the match trophy.

