David Warner to bat at No.4 position in World Cup? Tim Paine reveals shocking details

The ICC Cricket World Cup is just around the corner. Most of the teams are almost done with their final set of preparations as ten teams will be vying for that coveted trophy later this year in India. Going into the World Cup, five-time champions Australia will be one of the favourites.

David Warner has played some big innings in ODI matches of late

David Warner has been Australia's flag-bearer across all three formats, but his performance in the limited over formats has been quite impressive. The Delhi Capitals skipper showed his grit when the Aussies came to India and got the better of the Men in Blue in a three-match ODI series.

Warner's form in the red ball hasn't been that great but he can't really be overlooked in the ODI due to his recent run-scoring spree and he is expected to play a pivotal role in Australia's World Cup journey. He was tested at number four in India as Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh were experimented in the opening slot.

Former Aussie skipper Tim Paine reveals a major David Warner assessment

Former Australian skipper Tim Paine revealed he heard that Warner might be batting at number four in the World Cup. As quoted by Sen Cricket he said, “Now that’s something I have heard.

“It’s going to be imperative to get off to really fast starts and right now, Travis Head and Mitch Marsh are our most explosive players. I think Warner can come in at no.4.

“He’s a good player of spin, he’s fast between the wickets, he’s also got power and can control the innings. So I like having him in the middle order in those conditions.

“And I have heard that from a few people, that it’s certainly been talked about.”

Australi will take on India in their first ICC World Cup game on 8th October at Chepauk Stadium.