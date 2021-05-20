David Warner Transforms Into Dhanush 'on Popular Demand', Fans Love His 'Rowdy' Avatar

David Warner’s fascination for Indian filmstars, especially those from South industries, is well-known. When the cricketer is not making TikTok videos with his wife Candice, he loves to experiment with various apps to transform into the stars digitally. His latest venture was to step into the shoes of Dhanush from the hit track Rowdy Baby.

David Warner turns into Dhanush

David's fans seem to be missing his film-related videos, as the last one had been posted on Apri 5, an impressive compilation of his ‘reface’ conversion of top stars of South like Prabhas, Vijay, Mahesh Babu, among others. That appeared to be why the Australian thought of posting a new video on ‘popular demand.’ The song he chose was also a popular one, Rowdy Baby, which has over 1 billion views on YouTube.

The cricketer’s face did resemble that of the Why This Kolaveri star as he performed some energetic moves in some stylish and funky outfits. He urged his fans to 'name it', while tagging Dhanush, and netizens did not have any difficulty in identifying it, and called him ‘David Dhanush’, ‘Rowdy Warner’ and more. There were comments calling him ‘best’, ‘Warner maari’, ‘boss is back’ and more.

Previously, Warner’s TikTok video on Telugu song Botta Bumma had gone viral, after which he posted videos on many South stars, and also a few Bollywood stars. When he had made a video on Akshay Kumar, the actor had even given him a thumbs up.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, David Warner recently represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the Indian Premier League. The opening batsman, however, was replaced with Kane Williamson for the remaining season, due to the inconsistent form of both himself and his team.

The IPL eventually was called off due to COVID-19 and David, along with other cricketers had been stuck in India, due to a travel ban imposed by Australian government amid the high number of coronavirus cases in India. The players reached home three days ago. Australia is next expected to tour West Indies in July, where they are scheduled to play 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs.