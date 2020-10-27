Home
David Warner Turns 34: Wife Candice Makes Fun Of His Dance Moves In Adorable Birthday Wish

Hyderabad captain David Warner, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Tuesday in UAE, received an adorable tribute from wife Candice Warner.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
David Warner

Australia's swashbuckling opening batsman, David Warner, who is currently plying his trade for Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, rung in his 34th birthday on Tuesday. The Hyderabad captain's social media was flooded with greetings and wishes from fans on his special day. However, to top all of it, he received a heartfelt message from his better half.

David Warner birthday: Wife Candice Warner's warm message for her 'darling boy.'

Candice Warner commended the cricketer for being a fabulous father and husband. She mentioned how David Warner's dancing skills might be questionable, but the love he shares for his family and friends cannot be questioned. She went on to praise the batsman for always putting others before him and praised him for having a heart of gold. Complementing on David Warner's sparkling smile, she mentioned how contagious it is, and he could light up a room with that. 

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: KL Rahul Lauds Mandeep Singh's Grit & Determination Despite Personal Loss

Candice stated that staying apart for several months, due to the southpaw's cricketing commitments, has been tough. Warner's better half shared adorable pictures of the couple and their children along with the post. Candice Warner also is a sportsperson and is a former Ironwoman. Here is the sweet message that Candice wrote for her spouse on his special day:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today we get to celebrate the birth of my darling boy. Happy Birthday @davidwarner31 we love you so much. Your dance moves can be questionable at times but one thing that can’t be questioned is the love you have for your friends and family. You are an incredible father and husband first and foremost. It doesn’t matter where you are in the world or what you are doing, you always put everyone else before you. You have a heart of gold and your smile lights up every room you walk into. Your girls love you and we hope you have a wonder day. It’s a strange feeling having spent so many months apart but hopefully soon we will get the chance to celebrate your special day. Love you so much.

A post shared by Mrs Candice Warner (@candywarner1) on

ALSO READ | Kumar Sangakkara Net Worth, Businesses, House And Personal Life On 43rd Birthday

David Warner daughters 

The dynamic cricketer David Warner and Candice Warner are proud parents of three young daughters. The cricketer is very close to his family and rued the time he has to spend away because of Dream11 IPL 2020 and his international campaigns. His daughters are a regular feature on his social media accounts, and fans seem to enjoy the adorable camaraderie between them. He had recently posted a sweet video of his daughters enjoying their dance. He had credited Candice Warner for helping his kids learn the skill. 

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar Questions BCCI's Transparency On Rohit Sharma's Exclusion From Indian Team?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Isla gets her moves from mummy @candywarner1 😂😂😂 #family

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

David Warner dance videos 

The star player came into limelight after some of his dancing videos went viral in the Indian sub-continent. Warner dancing to local Indian songs was a treat for the fans as they gave his attempts a big thumbs up. The cricketer is not known to be an exceptional dancer, but his followers do enjoy seeing him grooving to popular songs. Here are some of the most popular dance videos of David Warner:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday @urstrulymahesh legend #mindblock #dance

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When your clowns want to copy your dance 😂😂 #bala #thebalachallenge #akshay @akshaykumar

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’ll get her one day 😂😂 what a present at the end lol. #fun #family #jokers @candywarner1 got the moves.

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah Says Mumbai Need Not Make Much Changes Post Rajasthan Loss

Image source: David Warner / Instagram 

 

First Published:
