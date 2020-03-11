David Warner Unhappy With Top-four's Poor Show, Wants Australia To Strike A Fine Balance

Australia's David warner admitted that he was disappointed with the team's top-order in the ODI series against South Africa after getting a 3-0 beating away from home. The left-handed opener has been in prime form since his return from his two-year ban and has impressed the fans & selectors with his consistent scores across all formats of the game. However, Australia's journey has been topsy-turvy, with wins & losses coming at regular intervals rather than in a consistent manner. Speaking to the press ahead of the first ODI between Australia & New Zealand in the Hadlee-Chappell trophy, David Warner pointed at few essentials that Australia needed to check off in order to bring stability to the side.

READ | Road Safety World Series: Mohd Kaif Turns Back The Clock With Thrilling Catch; Watch Video

'It is disappointing'

The pressure on the top-four batsmen of the Australian line-up to perform is extremely high and David warner often remains the one to take them across the line. However, the left-handed opener said that he cannot do it always and that the top four batsmen must start making their contributions in every game. Australia's to-four consists of skipper Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne & David Warner himself. While Finch has had a few fair outings so far, Smith & Labuschagne have been unable to replicate their golden form from 2019. David Warner said that the team needs to strike a balance, not just at the top but in the middle-order too so that the pressure is not always on the opener. David Warner also pointed that while it was essential for one of the top-four batsmen to stay till the end, it was impossible to fr him to do it all the time.

READ | Steve Smith Gets Furious At Nathan Lyon On Ashes 2019 Comeback; Watch Video

Australia to stick to handshakes

Australia's cricketers will continue to shake hands, coach Justin Langer said on Monday, despite England enforcing a strict fist-bump only policy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of three Australians, with the global outbreak forcing a host of sporting fixtures around the world to be canceled or played behind closed doors. Australia's three-game one-day series against New Zealand begins Friday and Langer said there were no plans to change how the team interacts in the dressing room or on the field. "No, we'll keep shaking hands... there's plenty of hand sanitizer in the Australian kits," he told cricket.com.au Monday following the team's 3-0 series loss in South Africa.

READ | Dharamsala ODI: Coronavirus, Rain Affect Ticket Sales For India's Game Against Proteas

READ | Arsenal Academy's Head Of Sports Medicine Conducts Trainers' Workshop At NCA