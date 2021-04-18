David Warner unsure of giving Kane Williamson a chance in XI, says, 'He might play, if..'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner has said that New Zealand's Kane Williamson "might" play in the next game "if he is great to go". When asked about Kane Williamson's fitness during the post-match press conference on Saturday, Warner said, "We will have to speak to the physios, he is coming along nicely and if he is great to go he might get an opportunity". Warner's comment comes after criticism that SRH should have included Kane Williamson in its playing XI in the first three matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). However, Williamson's fitness has been a key issue for selectors as he suffered an injury during Bangladesh's tour of New Zealand, following which he was advised to stay off the field.

Warner and the team lost their third consecutive match of the season, which is the first time for the Australian powerhouse since he assumed captaincy for SRH. Warner's decision to keep Williamson out of the team and play three Indian domestic players has become a massive talking point in the ongoing edition of the IPL. Last night, experts criticised SRH for making four changes in the playing XI, calling it a decision made in "panic mode". However, given the slowness of the Chennai pitch, it may be a strategic decision to play three Indian domestic players because of their ability to handle spin. However, the decision backfired and SRH lost the game to Mumbai Indians by 13 runs.

SRH vs MI

The game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians was the carbon copy of a slew of other matches that have been held so far in Chennai. Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat first. After a struggling start, Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock found their mojo. Just when they starting to hit the ball cleanly, SRH all-rounder Vijay Shankar brought the team into the game as he dismissed Rohit Sharma for 25-ball 32. In the 9th over, Suryakumar Yadav was also sent back by Vijay Shankar for a mere 6-ball 10. SRH spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed set batsman Quinton de Kock to provide SRH a chance to make a comeback as they conceived a lot of runs in the powerplay.

Towards the end of the first inning, Mumbai all-rounder Kieron Pollard hit two sixes to take the total to 150. When SRH came to bat in the second inning, skipper David Warner and Jonny Bairstow forged an important opening partnership of 67 runs with the help of the English batsman, who was looking in good touch before being dismissed for 22-ball 43. Warner made 36 off 34 balls before being run out by Hardik Pandya in the 12th over. Vijay Shankar was looking to finish the game for SRH, but Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the Tamil Nadu cricketer for 25-ball 28. No other SRH player could make a mark resulting in the team's third consecutive loss in the IPL 2021.

(Image Credit: PTI)