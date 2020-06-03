David Warner Urged By Cricket Fan To Try Latest Trick Shot; Watch Video

With cricket activities on the field taking a backseat due to COVID-19, cricketers are posting videos to keep themselves engaged on social media. David Warner Tiktok videos are a hit among fans but a David Warner trick shot video is yet to appear online. Apart from cricketers, fans are also sharing numerous viral trick shot videos on their social media handles.

Fan asks David Warner to perform viral trick shot

In the latest viral trick shot video, a fan wearing cricket gloves, hits a drive and manages to put out the thin candle without dropping it. Slow motion shows the tennis ball just about hitting the wick. As the viral trick shot video spread like wildfire on social media, one cricket fan asked David Warner to give the viral trick shot a try.

David Warner TikTok videos

As many fans await for a David Warner trick shot video to surface online, the David Warner TikTok journey so far has been impressive for most cricket lovers. Ever since making a debut on TikTok, David Warner's fan base has only crept on increasing with every video post. During the lockdown period, David Warner has posted TikTok videos in which the Australian along with his daughter Indi, danced on Katrina Kaif's Sheila ki Jawaani. He also performed to Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramaloo and Telugu song Ramuloo Ramulaa. He even performed a "glow in the dark" dance on Guru Randhawa's Slowly Slowly.

Recently, David Warner uploaded another interesting TikTok video. The video featured Tamil star Dhanush's 2011 hit 'Why This Kolaveri Di' song. In the video, it is shown that David Warner throws down his training gear and then magically appears in a dual role in his gear.

David Warner resumes training behind closed doors

Australian cricketers resumed training on Monday at the Sydney Olympic Park. The likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Mitchell Starc were among those who reported for training behind closed doors. Steve Smith, while talking to Sydney Morning Herald, told that he is in his best shape in years after putting the bat aside for two months to focus on physical and mental fitness.

