David Warner Uses 'Thor Hammer' In 2nd Test, Wife Candice Has Big Request For AUS Batter

Australian cricketer David Warner was spotted using a hammer during the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium in Karachi and became one of the talking points about the match. The Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) took to their official Twitter handle on Wednesday and shared a video clip from the live broadcast of the match with Warner trying to repair the surface with the help of a hammer. Sharing the video, PCB captioned it saying, “The Thor hammer made another cameo today”.

While cricket fans on social media had a fun time watching the Aussie opener hammering the pitch, the video also received a reply from David’s wife, Candice Warner. Making a big request to her husband, Candice said, “The Thor hammer made another cameo today.” Social media users were in awe of her tweet, as they said Warner would do it if he gets time from making Instagram reels and his hilarious dance routines.

PCB's tweet about David Warner-

Candice Warner's reply-

I wish @davidwarner31 would do this a little bit more around the house!! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/hFhdFGqPTA — Candice Warner (@CandiceWarner31) March 17, 2022

More about Pakistan vs Australia, second Test match-

On the match front, the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia ended with a draw as the hosts finished the last day with 443/7 on the scoreboard while chasing a fourth-innings target of 506 runs. Earlier in the match, Australia declared their first innings on the score of 556 runs at the loss of nine wickets. Pakistan replied with a first innings score of 148 runs, while Australia added 97 runs to their lead in the third innings before declaring.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was awarded the Player of the Match award for his knock of 36 runs in the first innings, a mammoth knock of 196 runs in the second innings, and a bowling figure of 1/7. On the other hand, Usman Khawaja scored 160 runs off 369 balls in the first innings, while Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey scored 93 runs off 159 balls. In the second innings of the match, Mitchell Starc returned with a maximum of three wickets after giving away 29 runs in 13 overs, while Mitchell Swepson returned with 2/32 in nine overs.

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne and Khawaja scored 44 runs each in the third innings, before Babar Azam’s knock of 196 runs and Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten knock of 104 runs off 117 balls resulted in the match ending in a draw. With two draws in two matches so far, the series stands leveled on 0-0. Cricket action will now shift to the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore for the final Test of the series.

(Twitter Image: @TheRealPCB)