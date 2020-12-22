David Warner, Wasim Jaffer Lauded By Rajasthan IPL Team For 2020 Social Media Game: WATCH

The year 2020 will always be remembered for the ungodly coronavirus pandemic that wreaked havoc across the world. However, if there's one thing that helped people get through the tough year, it's social media. The usage of social media shot up drastically in 2020 with several trends coming and going. Celebrities also used social media extensively and kept their fans amused with their interactions and posts.

Rajasthan IPL franchise honours David Warner & Wasim Jaffer for keeping them entertained in 2020

Two such cricketing celebrities in the form of David Warner and Wasim Jaffer were honoured by the Rajasthan IPL franchise on Monday. The Rajasthan IPL franchise took to Instagram and shared a compilation video of Warner's TikTok videos and Jaffer's hysterical memes. In the caption, the franchise mentioned Warner and Jaffer and lauded the pair for keeping them entertained throughout the year.

Both Warner and Jaffer have been at the top of their social media games. The Australian spent the lockdown at his home in Australia along with his family where he made the most of his time off the field. The southpaw was regularly making a number of videos on TikTok along with wife Candice and their daughters and kept their fans entertained.

On the other hand, Jaffer has been immensely active on Twitter since the Dream11 IPL 2020. The former Indian batsman has been displaying his hysterical side to fans by sharing memes and trolls to describe certain situations which have become a massive hit among fans.

Meanwhile, Warner was ruled out of India vs Australia 1st Test because of a groin injury he sustained in the limited-overs series. The Warner injury that kept him out of the first Test is likely to keep him out of the second Test as well. If Warner fails to recover in time, Australia are likely to go ahead with the pair of Matthew Wade and Joe Burns who opened for them in the series opener.

According to the India vs Australia schedule, the second Test will start on Saturday, December 26 in Melbourne. Live action of the India vs Australia 2nd Test will commence at 5:00 AM (IST). The Indian team will be without the services of their skipper Virat Kohli who is returning to India to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. Ajinkya Rahane will lead team India in Kohli's absence.

