David Warner's Daughter Has Warning For Aaron Finch, Oz Captain Comically Responds: WATCH

Australian cricketer David Warner was in India last month for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). However, after the tournament's untimely suspension due to COVID-19, the southpaw found himself amidst a lot of chaos. Fortunately for Warner, after going through days of expeditious travel and exhausting quarantine, the cricketer has reunited with his family.

David Warner daughter set to take Aaron Finch's wicket?

Warner is elated to join his family after almost three months as he has been sharing photos and videos with his family on social media since returning home. On Tuesday, the Australian opener took to Instagram and posted a story where he is seen enjoying with his daughter. In the video, David Warner daughter, Ivy Mae is seen bowling with a tennis ball. Warner tagged his opening partner Aaron Finch in the video and warned him that his daughter is coming to take his wicket. He wrote, @aaronfinch5 she coming for you. Does not stop practising this child."

Aaron Finch also came up with the sweetest reply. Resharing Warner's Instagram story, Finch replied with a 'loved'emoji. Here's a look at the Aussie skipper's reply.

David Warner net worth 2021 figure?

According to gossipgist.com, the David Warner net worth figure is estimated to be around INR 74.40 crore. The batsman has established himself as a mainstay in Australia's star-studded batting line-up. The major source of his earning comes from the compensation he receives for representing his country in all three formats. He has participated actively in franchise-based T20 leagues across the world. He pockets INR 12.50 crore per season for representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in the cash-rich league.

The player is a holder of Cricket Australia's central contract and earns $350,000 (approx INR 2.55 crore) annually according to the same. Moreover, he additionally receives $20,000 (approx INR 14.54 lakh) per Test match, $15,000 per ODI (approx INR 10.90 lakh) and $10,000 (approx INR 7.27 lakh) per T20I as match fees. The veteran batsman has made over INR 70 crore just from his participation in the Indian Premier League.

David Warner house

The David Warner house is in Sydney, where he lives with his wife Candice Warner and three daughters. As per multiple reports from Australian media, the couple had purchased their Maroubra home in 2017 for $2.3 million (approx INR 16.73 crore). The former Australia vice-captain also owned a five-bedroom house in South Coogee, which he had sold for $7.05 million (approx INR 51.28 crore) according to a report from 9Now.

Disclaimer: The above David Warner net worth 2021 and Candice Warner net worth 2021 information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

SOURCE: DAVID WARNER INSTAGRAM