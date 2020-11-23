David Warner's Daughter Ivy Imitates His Batting In Adorable Video Shot By Wife Candice

Veteran Australian cricketer David Warner is gearing up for the upcoming series against the visiting Indian team. The dynamic opening batsman has been selected for all three Australian squads for the series against India, which is scheduled to get underway with an ODI on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Apparently, David Warner’s eldest daughter Ivy Mae is also making a strong case for herself ahead of the much-awaited India challenge.

Ivy Mae slogs a few as dad David Warner gears up for India vs Australia 2020

David Warner's daughters, Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose, have all become social media stars by gaining immense popularity. Warner and his wife Candice Warner, former Australian ironwoman, constantly share their daughter’s adorable posts on their own social media accounts.

On Sunday, November 22, David Warner shared a short video of her six-year-old daughter Ivy Mae playing some backyard cricket. In the video, Candice Warner can be seen bowling to her with David doing the recording work. The cricketer jokingly wrote “she will be running them two’s hard” in the caption, referring to his daughter’s intense running between the wickets as seen in the video.

David Warner daughters hit social media again: Eldest daughter Ivy Mae dazzles with batting skills

India vs Australia 2020 series: The road ahead

Virat Kohli and co arrived in Australia on November 12 and began their training routine a few days later. The much-awaited series will begin with the first of three ODIs on November 27 at Sydney and the last of the white-ball contests will be played at the same venue on December 8.

The two teams will then battle it out in a four-match Test series between December 17 and January 19. The series, titled the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, also constitutes a major part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship as both Australia and India are currently the top two sides in the points table. Here is a look at the entire India vs Australia itinerary along with the squads of both cricket teams.

David Warner has backed Joe Burns to join him at the top of the order #AUSvIND https://t.co/fgShfiSFSr — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2020

Image source: Candice Warner Instagram

