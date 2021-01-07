David Warner's Fitness Questioned As Adam Gilchrist, Michael Hussey FUME At His Dismissal

Seasoned Australian opener David Warner made a return to Australia’s Test squad at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for the ongoing third Test of the series. However, his much-awaited return lasted only eight deliveries as he was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammed Siraj for just five. Earlier, Warner’s availability for the SCG Test was questioned by many as the cricketer missed the entirety of T20Is and the first two Tests due to a groin injury he sustained in December.

David Warner injury: Opener makes a return without 100 percent recovery

David Warner appears set to return to the top of Australia's Test batting order even though he will be playing through pain, and he might be partnered by uncapped opener Will Pucovski, reports @ARamseyCricket #AUSvIND https://t.co/MrYVyc33mK pic.twitter.com/mppago52Nv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2021

Also Read | 'Kohli's Feats Against Australia Unlikely To Be Emulated By Another Skipper': Ravi Shastri

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Commentators question David Warner injury recovery

Australian commentators questioned David Warner’s return to the playing XI, after the dynamic opening batsman was dismissed earlier in the innings. Cricketer-turned-commentators like Adam Gilchrist, Michael Hussey and Isa Guha were among those who believed Warner had not recovered enough to warrant a spot in the Australian playing XI yet.

Adam Gilchrist said David Warner’s running between the wickets did not have the same “usual aggressive sprinting” like before. The former wicketkeeper-batsman also claimed that the opener looked only about “75 percent fit” out in the middle.

While speaking on Fox Cricket, former English star Isa Guha said that Warner looked “incredibly uncomfortable” while batting against the Indian bowlers. Her opinion got the backing of co-commentator Michael Hussey, who believed that the 34-year-old did not appear in good health.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Breach Bio-bubble? Pragyan Ojha Calls Australian Media 'stupid'

India vs Australia 3rd Test updates

At the time of publishing, Australia reached 166-2 after 55 overs at Stumps on Day 1. After Warner’s departure, debutant Will Pucovski formed a 100-run second-wicket stand with Marnus Labuschagne. Pucovski scored 62 runs before handing rival debutant Navdeep Saini his maiden Test wicket as Labuschagne (67*) was joined by Test maverick Steve Smith (31*) at the other end.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: KL Rahul Bids Adieu after Injury, Wishes Boys Luck Ahead Of SCG Test

India vs Australia live streaming for 3rd Test

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the third Test will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is being played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

Also Read | Mohammed Siraj Gets Emotional On Singing National Anthem Ahead Of Sydney Test: WATCH

Image source: PTI and cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.