David Warner's 'number 1 Supporters' pumped Ahead Of SRH Vs KKR Clash In IPL

After the first two blockbuster games of cricket in the IPL 2021, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first game in Chennai. Ahead of the clash with Kolkata Knight Riders, SRH skipper David Warner has shared some adorable pictures of his daughters who have braced themselves up for the Sunday encounter.

David Warner shared pictures of his daughters- Ivy-Mae, Indi-Rae, and Isla Rose in the Sunrisers jersey on his Instagram handle and called them his 'number one supporter', adding that they have all braced up for the first match.

David Warner-led SRH will lock horns with Eoin Morgan -led KKR. Warner has been outstanding for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and his squad has been performing well in almost every season of the IPL. Warner is the only SRH captain to win an IPL title. He led the team to their first IPL title win in 2016. The Australian left-handed opening batsman had scored 548 runs from 16 matches last season at a strike rate of 134.64 with four half-centuries. Overall, Warner has 5254 IPL runs from 142 matches at a strike rate of 141.54 with four centuries and 48 half-centuries.

SRH vs KKR head to head record:

Talking about Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, the Eoin Morgan-led side holds an edge over SRH when it comes to the previous record. They have met in 19 IPL matches of which 12 have been won by KKR, while SRH has won the remaining 7. Both SRH and KKR clashed in the second qualifier of IPL 2018 where SRH registered a victory by 14 runs. However, in IPL 2020, KKR won both of its matches against SRH in the league stage.

SRH has been qualifying for the playoffs of IPL for the past five years. Apart from Warner, SRH has dynamic overseas players like Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan and Jason Holder. It is to be noted that English opener Jason Roy has also been included in the squad as Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's replacement.

Among the Indian players, the presence of Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Khaleel Ahmed form the core group. In IPL 2020, SRH finished third in the league stage after winning seven of their 14 matches.

(Image Credits: David Warner Insta/AP)