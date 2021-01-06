David Warner's Return Makes CA Relive 69-ball Ton In 2012 Test On Social Media: WATCH

Australia's swashbuckling opening batsman David Warner is all set to make his much-anticipated comeback in the upcoming India vs Australia 3rd Test at Sydney. The dynamic batsman debuted for his national side in 2009, and since then has proven to be an invaluable asset for the Aussies. The player is known for playing an aggressive brand of cricket irrespective of the format, and his 69-ball Test ton against India back in 2012 is a testament of the same.

David Warner smashes a quick-fire century to trump India at the WACA

The Indian team does not have fond memories of their 2011-12 Australia tour. Having lost the first two encounters of the four-match series, it became imperative for the visitors to stage a turnaround in the third fixture at Perth. However, David Warner had different plans. The southpaw showcased a wide array of shots in his entertaining knock and took the game away from the MS Dhoni-led side by scoring a spectacular century.

After bundling out India for a modest score of 161, the Australian side were off to a flying start with the bat as well. David Warner orchestrated a stellar 214-run opening stand with opening partner Ed Cowan. The left-hander displayed his power-hitting skills against a potent Indian bowling attack and raced to his century in just 69 deliveries. The star batsman showed no signs of slowing down post that as well and went on to pile 180 runs in the game. Australia ultimately won the contest by an innings and 37 runs.

With David Warner set to make his return to the Aussie Test team, sit back and enjoy the highlights from his 69-ball ton against India at the WACA in 2012 pic.twitter.com/GpdG8ioNLB — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2021

David Warner, with his ability to take the game away from the opposition with his prolific run-scoring abilities, is undoubtedly a force to reckon with in international cricket. The Australian think tank was forced to go back to their drawing boards after the left-hander was ruled out for the first two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, with the player likely to return to their setup for the final two fixtures, he is bound to add the much-needed firepower to the team's batting line-up.

David Warner injury

The left-hander sustained a groin strain while fielding in the second ODI versus India. The player had to miss the subsequent three-match T20I series as well because of the same along with the first two Test matches. The 34-year-old also underwent a comprehensive rehabilitation program in order to fast-track his return from the injury. Australia's captain has indicated that the batsman could finally make a comeback in Sydney.

David Warner career stats

The opening batsman has established himself as a mainstay in Australia's star-studded batting order. Having played 84 Test matches for his country, the southpaw has amassed 7244 runs at an average of 48.9. David Warner has 24 centuries and 30 half-centuries to his name. The player also has scored 5455 runs in 128 ODIs with 18 centuries and 23 fifties. In the shortest format of the game, Warner has 2265 runs for Australia in 81 T20Is.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: How to watch India vs Australia live in India?

The two teams will battle it out in the third match of the series in Sydney, The match is slated to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7. Fans in India can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) for the live telecast of the match. The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

