David Warner's Wife Candice Gets New Brand Endorsement, Batsman's Comment Steals The Show

Star Australian cricketer David Warner tied the knot with retired professional Ironwoman Candice Warner in April 2015. The power couple has been very active on social media and netizens have given their adorable chemistry a big thumbs up. The two once again caught their followers' attention when the dynamic opener posted a sweet comment on his wife's recent Instagram picture after she bagged a prominent brand endorsement.

David Warner wife: Candice Warner bags a new brand endorsement

David Warner's wife enjoys a massive fanbase on her social media accounts. The retired athlete has also been a part of reality TV shows in Australia, which have further boosted her popularity among the masses. Candice Warner has over 450,000 followers on her Instagram account. This makes her a lucrative pick for brands when it comes to endorsements. The 36-year-old recently took to the image and video sharing platform to announce her association with French personal care company L'Oréal Paris. David Warner was seemingly mesmerised by Candice's new picture and it was evident from his comment.

David Warner net worth figure

According to gossipgist.com, the David Warner net worth figure is estimated to be around INR 74.40 crore. The batsman has established himself as a mainstay in Australia's star-studded batting line-up. The major source of his earning comes from the compensation he receives for representing his country in all three formats. He has participated actively in franchise-based T20 leagues across the world. He pockets INR 12.50 crore per season for representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in the cash-rich league.

The veteran batsman has made over INR 70 crore just from his participation in the Indian Premier League. He has also earned a handsome paycheck for plying his trade in the other franchise-based competitions globally. The 34-year-old has also collaborated with several high-profile brands over the years. Some of the player's most notable brand endorsements include his deal with Pepsi, Toyota, LG, ASICS, and KFC. The David Warner house is in Sydney, where he lives with his wife Candice Warner and three daughters. As per multiple reports from Australian media, he had purchased their Maroubra home in 2017 for $2.3 million (approx INR 16.73 crore).

Candice Warner net worth information

According to a report by PowerSportz, the Candice Warner net worth currently stands at INR 65.45 lakh. She is a retired professional Ironwoman and has also featured in the popular reality TV show 'SAS: Who Dares Wins'. Candice Warner has also recently signed an endorsement deal with French personal care company L'Oréal Paris. This means that the combined net worth of the power couple is well over INR 75 crore.

Disclaimer: The above David Warner house and net worth information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: David Warner Instagram