David Warner’s Wife Has Emotional Response To Cricketer’s Statement; ‘Pain Doesn’t Go...’

Australian opener David Warner's wife Candice has backed her husband's "powerful" statement, which the former released following the withdrawal of his application to overturn the captaincy ban. Warner on Wednesday took to social media to issue a statement, where he slammed Cricket Australia's independent panel for making offensive comments, saying that he doesn’t want his family to be the washing machine for cricket’s dirty laundry. “Some things are more important than cricket," he wrote in the caption of his post.

Talking about his statement, Candice told Triple M’s Summer Breakfast show that they have lived through the pain since 2018. Candice stated that Warner's statement was very powerful and it was the right thing to do on his part. She further added that the most disappointing thing for her husband is how long the review has been dragged by Cricket Australia since it first kicked off in February.

"Oh most definitely. We’ve lived with this pain, through this pain since 2018. And it gets to a point where enough is enough. Dave’s statement was very powerful and it had to be. I refer to his statement where he says family comes first. There’s more important things than cricket and (David) is fiercely protective of his family and he just couldn’t … there are more important things than cricket and that’s the bottom line," Candice said.

"We have been through hell. To put our family, also his teammates through everything again and the disappointing thing for David is this has been dragged out for so long. Everything first kicked off in February and it’s now December and still no decision. It has been an incredibly intense, not just 12 months, but since March 2018, we live it day to day, that pain doesn’t go away," she added.

It has been an incredibly intense, not just 12 months, but since March 2018, we live it day to day, that pain doesn’t go away. It is still raw, we go to the cricket so often to watch David play and there is always people yelling things out in the crowd, or at my daughters who proudly wear their dad’s T-shirt with their father’s name on the back," she concluded.

Warner's captaincy ban

Warner was handed a lifetime leadership ban in 2018 after he was found guilty in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket to its core. He was the vice-captain of the Australian team at the time of the incident and was subsequently removed from the post.

However, Cricket Australia last month amended its code of conduct which previously stated that sanctions on players cannot be reviewed once accepted by the board. Warner was then able to formally apply for a review of the sanction that was imposed on him four years ago.

Image: Instagram/DavidWarner