David Warner's Wife Makes Fun Of His Yoga Abilities, Leaves Fans In Splits

The world celebrated its 7th International Yoga Day on Monday, June 21, 2021, and members of the cricketing world took the opportunity to provide their unique take on the eve of International Yoga Day through their ingenious play on social media. The Sunrisers Hyderabad team celebrated International Yoga Day while featuring some of its prominent team members including David Warner. The post by the SRH team featuring David Warner received a witty response from David Warner’s wife which left many fans in splits.

The SRH team celebrate International Yoga Day

On the eve of International Yoga Day, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team posted a picture on their social media platforms featuring David Warner, Rashid Khan and Manish Pandey. The picture displayed two versions where the first part showed how the players tried to learn Yoga and the second part showed how they actually performed Yoga. The SRH post on Instagram received a significant response from fans where David Warner also commented by writing that getting in the proper Yoga pose took forever.

Candice Warner responds to David Warner's attempt at Yoga

David Warner’s wife Candice Warner responded to the picture with two laughing emojis to which the Australian batsman replied again by commenting that he wasn’t flexible. The witty response by Candice Warner on the SRH post left the fans in splits. The SRH team wrote in the caption while asking the fans to tag those people who promised to accompany them in yoga sessions but never did. The caption of the post also wished everyone a happy International Yoga Day.

