David Warner's Wife Seethes Over Batter's Lifetime Captaincy Ban: 'Don't Like Injustice'

David Warner's wife, Candice, has slammed the lifetime captaincy ban on her husband by stating that she does not like injustice. The 37-year-old added that while the cricketer's inability to become captain bothers her, it does not bother the Australian opener, as he is capable enough of captaining any country because of his cricketing brain.

David can no longer become the skipper of the Australian side after he was deemed guilty of being involved in the infamous ball-tampering scandal of 2018. Following the scandal, both David and then full-time captain Steve Smith were handed a one-year suspension. However, with Smith having been permitted to become the vice-captain of the side, Candice believes this is sheer injustice to her husband.

Candice Warner calls out Cricket Australia's injustice toward husband

While speaking on Triple M, an Australian commercial radio network, Candice Warner said, "He (David Warner) can go and captain in the UAE. He can go and captain in India (IPL) where people appreciate his cricketing brain and what he can bring to a team."

Candice then also went on to add that David is not short of opportunities, as he has been offered several chances elsewhere. "You take each day as it comes and there were plenty of opportunities for David to play in Canada and in the Caribbean. There are definitely times when as an athlete you go, 'OK, well, I could go sit there and get really upset or I set goals moving forward'."

She also added, "David has an incredible T20 record in India, in Australia. He's one of our best ever. Regardless of whether the ban is lifted or not, if he plays Big Bash, it's a decision we talk about what's best for the family in this period. Also, there's another league going on in the UAE, which financially (has) much bigger money. It's not just a matter of lifting Dave's ban; it's a matter of what's best for our family. And Dave's just accepted he has this ban now."

With Steve Smith having been permitted to take on a leadership role once again, it remains to be seen if Cricket Australia would give David Warner the same opportunity, though reports claimed last month that such a move was in consideration.