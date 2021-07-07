Last Updated:

David Warner's Wish For 'GOAT' & 'legend' MS Dhoni On His Birthday Makes Fans Go Gaga

MS Dhoni is the only international captain to have won all major ICC trophies, including World T20 (2007), World Cup (2011), Champions Trophy (2013)

Australian cricketer David Warner on Wednesday took to social media to extend wishes to former India skipper MS Dhoni on his 40th birthday. Sharing a picture of himself with MS Dhoni, David Warner penned a heartfelt message describing the birthday boy as a "legend" and a "GOAT". The picture shows David Warner shaking his hand with MS Dhoni after what appears to be the keeper-batsman's last Test match for his country. MS Dhoni had scored 11 and 24 not-out in his last Test in 2014 as he helped India secure a draw following a hard-fought five days at MCG in Australia. 

"A shout out to the birthday man @mahi7781 Happy B’day great man, have a great day. #cricket #goat #legend," Warner captioned the post. Netizens were quick to flood the comment section with messages of appreciation for the Australian batting powerhouse, praising his gesture towards the Indian great. "Thanks David mowaaaaa !!! True sportsman you are," one individual wrote. 

Wishes pour in for Dhoni

Wishes for the legendary Indian cricketer have poured in from all over the world, including from active and retired cricketers. Suresh Raina, who regards MS Dhoni as a mentor, was among the first to send his best wishes to the former India captain. Among those who wished MS Dhoni a happy birthday were Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, and Dinesh Karthik.

MS Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket on August 15 last year. He last played for India in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup game against New Zealand, where the Blackcaps defeated the Men in Blue to reach their second consecutive final. MS Dhoni is the only international captain to have won all major ICC trophies, including World T20 (2007), World Cup (2011), Champions Trophy (2013). It was under Dhoni's captaincy that Team India reached the number one position in ICC Test rankings for the first time. 

