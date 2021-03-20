Dawid Malan Beats Virat Kohli, Babar Azam For THIS T20I Record; PBKS Fans Brag About Feat

England's dynamic top-order batsman Dawid Malan has already played some fabulous knocks for his national side in his short career. The elegant left-hander is currently placed right at the top of the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen. It is worth mentioning that the southpaw made headlines when he attained 915 points, which to date remains the highest ever in the ICC's T20I rankings. The 33-year-old claimed yet another notable milestone on Saturday as he surpassed Pakistan captain Babar Azam to become the fastest batsman to score 1000 runs in T20Is.

The star batsman has been in scintillating form in the recent past, and his Numero Uno position in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen is a testament for the same. The talented cricketer has successfully proved that power-hitting is no longer a pre-requisite and has relied on his timing to do the damage in the shortest format. After a brief quite run, the player roared back to form with a stunning knock during the India vs England 5th T20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The left-hander during his innings also became the fastest to enter into the 1000-run club in the format.

Dawid Malan achieved the tremendous feat in just 24 innings. The previous best was of Babar Azam, who took 26 innings, which is one less than Virat Kohli who crossed the mark in his 27th innings. The England batter has received appreciation from all corners for his exploits with the bat, and he now holds a significant world record in T20Is. Malan showcased exemplary batsmanship against India in the T20 series decider and played some breath-taking shots while scoring his 10th half-century in the format.

The batter made an impact in the crucial encounter as he contributed with 68 runs from just 46 deliveries. Malam slammed 9 glorious fours in his knock, whereas he also cleared the roped on two occasions. He threatened to take the contest away from India, however, his promising innings was cut short as he was ultimately dismissed by Shardul Thakur in the 15th over.

The England star is all set to feature in his maiden Indian Premier League season as the Punjab Kings picked him up during the IPL 2021 auctions. The franchise signed the player for â‚¹ 1.50 crore, which is considered a steal by many cricket enthusiasts as well as experts. The PBKS fans were overjoyed with the cricketer's latest achievement, and they lauded him for the accomplishment on social media.

It's a shame that Dawid Malan was sold for 1.5 CRs only. He is a steal for Punjab Kings and will make other IPL teams pay. — Udit (@udngrChels) March 20, 2021

IPL franchisees must have woken up from their slumber to see this #dawidmalan innings and realise what a steal it was that @PunjabKingsIPL did...

What a player!#INDvsENG #IPL2021 — Satya Yerramilli (@satyayvs) March 20, 2021

Record brokenðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ¤¯ðŸ¤¯



Dawid Malan becomes the fastest batsman to reach 1000 t20i runs took just 24 innings



ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — Shashwat.ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‘‘ (@ShaShu183) March 20, 2021

So, Dawid malan has done it in 24 innings beating babar azam who scored 1000 runs in 26 innings.

Congratulations DAWID, you truly deserve it.

REMARKABLE CONSISTENCYâ€¼ï¸ — ð–Žð–“ð–™ð–—ð–”ð–›ð–Šð–—ð–™ (@Nomisays_) March 20, 2021

Dawid Malan is class. Proper cricket shots whatever the format. Punjab have a gem on their hands ahead of the IPL. All the doubts about him on Indian tracks are out the window, looking like a steal. — Arran (@arrangill10) March 20, 2021

This is the Dawid Malan Punjab Kings paid the money for!! ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ — Himansh (@HimanshSingla_) March 20, 2021

England batsman Dawid Malan, ranked No. 1 in ICC Men's T20I Player ðŸ˜¯ðŸ˜¯ Rankings, was picked for Rs 1.5 crore by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021

Punjab Has Picked Gem

#INDvENG #INDvsENG_2021 — â„­ð”žð”¯ð”¯ð”¶ð”ªð”¦ð”«ð”žð”±ð”¦ ð”žð”«ð”¡ ℜð”žð”¥ð”²ð”© (@Vrushab007) March 20, 2021

PBKS players for IPL 2021

PBKS players: KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jhye Richardson, Moises Henriques, Riley Meredith, Shahrukh Khan, Dawid Malan, Pratyush Singh, Jalaj Saxena.

