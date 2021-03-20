Last Updated:

Dawid Malan Beats Virat Kohli, Babar Azam For THIS T20I Record; PBKS Fans Brag About Feat

Dawid Malan, who has garnered immense appreciation from all corners for his exploits with the bat, claimed a tremendous all-time T20I record on Saturday.

Written By
Aditya Desai
Dawid Malan

England's dynamic top-order batsman Dawid Malan has already played some fabulous knocks for his national side in his short career. The elegant left-hander is currently placed right at the top of the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen. It is worth mentioning that the southpaw made headlines when he attained 915 points, which to date remains the highest ever in the ICC's T20I rankings. The 33-year-old claimed yet another notable milestone on Saturday as he surpassed Pakistan captain Babar Azam to become the fastest batsman to score 1000 runs in T20Is.

READ | Ramiz Raja calls Virat Kohli 'modern-day' Viv Richards for boosting Ishan Kishan's morale

India vs England: Dawid Malan becomes the fastest ever to score 1000 T20I runs 

The star batsman has been in scintillating form in the recent past, and his Numero Uno position in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen is a testament for the same. The talented cricketer has successfully proved that power-hitting is no longer a pre-requisite and has relied on his timing to do the damage in the shortest format. After a brief quite run, the player roared back to form with a stunning knock during the India vs England 5th T20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The left-hander during his innings also became the fastest to enter into the 1000-run club in the format. 

READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma open for Team India; Harsha Bhogle, fans elated by the combo

Dawid Malan achieved the tremendous feat in just 24 innings. The previous best was of Babar Azam, who took 26 innings, which is one less than Virat Kohli who crossed the mark in his 27th innings. The England batter has received appreciation from all corners for his exploits with the bat, and he now holds a significant world record in T20Is. Malan showcased exemplary batsmanship against India in the T20 series decider and played some breath-taking shots while scoring his 10th half-century in the format. 

READ | Rohit Sharma replicates Virat Kohli's six in same over, captain has EPIC reaction: WATCH

The batter made an impact in the crucial encounter as he contributed with 68 runs from just 46 deliveries. Malam slammed 9 glorious fours in his knock, whereas he also cleared the roped on two occasions. He threatened to take the contest away from India, however, his promising innings was cut short as he was ultimately dismissed by Shardul Thakur in the 15th over. 

READ | IND vs ENG live: Vaughan tweet makes fans compare Rohit-Kohli to iconic Sachin-Sehwag duo

The England star is all set to feature in his maiden Indian Premier League season as the Punjab Kings picked him up during the IPL 2021 auctions. The franchise signed the player for â‚¹ 1.50 crore, which is considered a steal by many cricket enthusiasts as well as experts. The PBKS fans were overjoyed with the cricketer's latest achievement, and they lauded him for the accomplishment on social media. 

PBKS players for IPL 2021 

PBKS players: KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jhye Richardson, Moises Henriques, Riley Meredith, Shahrukh Khan, Dawid Malan, Pratyush Singh, Jalaj Saxena.

Image source: AP

 

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND