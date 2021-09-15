Dawid Malan 'happy' He Didn't Face R Ashwin In Test Series; calls Him 'one Of The Best'

England's ace cricketer Dawid Malan has lavished praise on Team India's pace attack as the visitors dominated the hosts in the recently concluded India-England Test series (5th Test was called off). Dawid Malan, who recently pulled out from the IPl 2021 Phase 2 also expressed his surprise that off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin did not play a single match in the Test series as he is one of the best spinners that has ever played the game. The 34-year-old Southpaw also outlined why England's batting lineup struggled in front of India's bowling attack.

Dawid Malan 'happy' to not face Ashwin in India-England Test series

Praising Ashwin's skills, Malan expressed his happiness that R Ashwin did not play in the series. "It's not because he's not a great bowler, he is a serious bowler. He is one of the best spinners that's ever played the game, but you know, it's hard for me to comment on why he wouldn't be playing," said Malan in an interview with PTI.

"If you look at the conditions and if you were playing two spinners he would probably be tougher (Ravindra Jadeja). I guess the captain, or the leadership of the Indian team probably had the decision to make between Jadeja or Ashwin and they went the other way. They led 2-1 so you know you can't really argue (with that decision). I'm quite happy as a left hander that he did not play, which is pretty good," added the world's number one T20 batsman.

Malan praises Team India's pace attack

Malan, who made a Test comeback in the series after three years, said the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj are different from each other and batsmen struggle to cope when they bowl in tandem.

"They've all been pretty tough. I think the one thing about this Indian attack is they're all slightly different. They all have different release points and different things they do with the ball, which makes it so challenging you know you can never get used to (them)," said Malan.

"If you think you are getting used to one of them, they just come at you with different challenges all the time so you know it's really tough to pick them. They've all been really, really good this series," the batsman, who has pulled out of the IPL ahead of the T20 World Cup, said.

Dawid Malan pulls out of IPL 2021 after India-England 5th Test cancellation

Three England players Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, and Dawid Malan, who were supposed to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings respectively had withdrawn from the 2021 edition citing personal reasons. This came shortly after the cancellation of the fifth test match between England and India due to the COVID scare in the Indian team.

Following head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R. Sridhar and physio Nitin Patel, Junior physio Yogesh Parmar also tested positive for COVID on the eve of the Old Trafford Test, making team India request for the match to be cancelled/postponed.

(Inputs: PTI)

(Image: AP)