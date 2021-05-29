Dawid Malan Picks Punjab Kings Player Who Could Make It Big On International Stage | Watch

England batsman Dawid Malan has revealed the name of his Punjab Kings teammate who, he thinks, could make it big for India in the coming years. Malan, while speaking to Mayanti Langer and Graeme Swann on the Players' Lounge Podcast, said Ravi Bishnoi is one player he thinks could shine on the international stage for India in the coming years. The world's number one-ranked ICC T20I batsman said Bishnoi has the ability to bowl quicker than other leg-spinners while still maintaining his hold on variations, which makes him special and a good prospect for India.

"I really like the look of Bishnoi… the leg spinner. I think he’s got something about him. He’s… bowls really good pace- a lot quicker than most leggies. And still got some good variations and he’s still really really young. So I think he’s got a good journey ahead of him if he continues on that track," Malan said.

Bishnoi picked 4 wickets in 4 matches for Punjab Kings this season at an average of 24.75. The 20-year-old, who played in the 2020 ICC U-19 World Cup for India, had made his IPL debut in UAE last year, where he scalped 12 wickets in 14 games. As far as Malan is concerned, he played just 1 match in IPL 2021 before the suspension of the tournament. The England batsman, who made his IPL debut this year, scored 26 runs in the game. Malan was picked by Punjab Kings at the IPL auction for Rs. 1.5 crore.

Malan makes predictions for IPL 2021

While making predictions for IPL 2021 at the mid-way point, Malan picked Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians as his 'Most Valuable Player'. Malan also reckoned that Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals could win IPL 2021 title if they continue the momentum in the second half as well. Malan picked KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan to finish as top run-scorers of IPL 2021. According to Malan, Harshal Patel or Jasprit Bumrah could win the purple cap at the end of the season. When asked to name his first pick for a fantasy team, the England batsman said, "Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Kieron Pollard".

IMAGE: DawidMalan/Insta