England and Netherlands are currently playing a three-match ODI series against each other, the first game of which took place on Friday. England broke its own world record in the match by registering the highest-ever innings total in an ODI game. England amassed a massive 498 runs thanks to some outstanding batting from Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, and Jos Buttler, who all struck centuries in the match.

Meanwhile, a comical incident that occurred during the game has brought back memories of gully cricket for everyone. The hosts were forced to look for the ball in the bushes when Dawid Malan smashed a monstrous six off Pieter Seelaar's bowling. The incident occurred in the 9th over of the match after Malan hit a massive six that landed in the bushes near the stadium. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with several users comparing it to their gully cricket days.

In the video that has gone viral on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, ground staff and the Netherlands players can be seen searcing the ball in the bushes near the Amstelveen Stadium. Meanwhile, Malan's six was not the only shot that drove the Netherlands players to search the bushes, as the ball ended up landing in the woods on many occasions. Here's the video of the hilarious incident.

Drama in Amstelveen as the ball ends up in the trees 🔍 pic.twitter.com/MM7stEMHEJ — Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) June 17, 2022

Netherlands vs England: 1st ODI

As far as the match is concerned, the Netherlands won the toss and elected to field first. England suffered an early scare after Jason Roy was dismissed for just 1 run by Shane Snater. The visitors, however, pulled themselves back and forged a crucial 222-run partnership courtesy of centuries from Phil Salt and Dawid Malan. Salt was then dismissed by Logan van Beek for 122 off 93 balls. Jos Buttler joined Malan in the middle and forged another partnership of 184 runs before the latter was removed by Seelaar for 125 runs.

Buttler then put on a show with Liam Livingstone, scoring 91 runs off only 32 balls between them. The pair went unbeaten with scores of 162 and 66 runs, respectively, to help England reach the massive total. Buttler's 162 came off just 70 balls, while Livingstone scored his 66 off 22 balls with a strike rate of 300. The Netherlands were eventually dismissed for 266 runs, handing England a 232-run victory.

Scott Edwards top-scored for the Men in Orange as he remained unbeaten at 72 runs. Max O'Dowd also contributed with the bat, hitting 55 off 55 balls. Moeen Ali picked three wickets for England, while David Willey, Reece Topley, and Sam Curran each picked two wickets. Buttler was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock, which included seven boundaries and a whopping 14 sixes.

Image: Twitter/@ICC