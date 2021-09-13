Last Updated:

'Dazzle The Dog' Named Player Of The Moment By ICC; Fans Happy It's Not Jarvo 69

Announcing Player Of The Moment, the ICC also awarded Dazzle The Dog as an additional Player Of The Month apart from Joe Root and Ireland's Eimear Richardson.

Dazzle The Dog

Image Credits: AP/@Irishwomenscric/Twitter


The International Cricket Council (ICC) in a special announcement on Monday awarded 'Dazzle The Dog,' who interrupted the penultimate match of the inaugural women's All-Ireland T20 Cup as 'Player Of The Moment'. Recently, a video on social media went viral in which a dog interrupted a match and showed off remarkable fielding skills by grabbing the ball and running away. 

Ireland Women's Cricket shared the video on its social media with a caption saying, "Great fielding…by a small furry pitch invader!"

Apart from awarding Player Of The Moment, the ICC also named Dazzle The Dog as an additional 'Player Of The Month', along with Joe Root and Ireland's Eimear Richardson. Adding to the pile of titles, the ICC also named Dazzle The Dog as 'ICC Dog Of The Month' and 'Best Fielder In Ireland Cricket'. 

As soon as the ICC announced numerous awards won by Dazzle The Dog, fans on Twitter reminded the infamous pitch-invader 'Jarvo 69'. Daniel Jarvis, who goes by the name Jarvo 69, invaded the pitch multiple times during the India-England Test series. In fact, 'Jarvo 69'  was also arrested after invading the pitch during England vs India Test 4th Test at The Oval. 'Jarvo 69' ran on to the pitch on Day 2 when Umesh Yadav was about to bowl and bowled a delivery with his weird action. Then, he slammed into Jonny Bairstow who was standing at the non-striker's end. 

Earlier, fans on social media had slammed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after Jarvo intruded into the stadium multiple times. 

Joe Root, Eimear Richardson voted ICC Players of the Month for August

England captain Joe Root and Ireland star Eimear Richardson have been voted winners of the ICC Player of the Month for August. Root saw off competition from Team India speedster Jasprit Bumrah, and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi to win the award following a stellar August for the England captain.

Root scored 507 runs in three Tests against India in August. He scored three important centuries, including an unbeaten 180* at Lord’s, and the form propelled him to the top of the ICC Test Rankings for batters.

Coming to women's awards, Ireland's Richardson surpassed teammate Gaby Lewis and Thailand’s Nattaya Boochatham.  Richard put in a fine all-round display in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier last month, which led her to be named the Player of the Tournament.

Image Credits: AP/@Irishwomenscric/Twitter

