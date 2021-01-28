DB Vs BT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League Match Preview

Delhi Bulls (DB) will go up against Bangla Tigers (BT) in the third match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Thursday, January 28 at 8:30 local time (10:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our DB vs BT Dream11 prediction, probable DB vs BT playing 11 and DB vs BT Dream11 team.

DB vs BT Dream11 prediction: DB vs BT Dream11 preview

The upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League match is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast. BT would enter the game with Andre Fletcher being their best batsman and Mujeeb Ur Rahman leading the bowling attack. DB, on the other hand, also boast an impressive line-up with Evin Lewis, Dwayne Bravo, Waqas Maqsood and Mohammad Nabi expected to shine.

DB vs BT live: DB vs BT Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, January 28, 2021

Time: 8:30 local time, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

DB vs BT Dream11 prediction: DB vs BT Dream11 team, squad list

DB vs BT Dream11 prediction: Delhi Bulls squad

Adam Lyth, Evin Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, Dasun Shanaka, Dwayne Bravo(c), Ravi Bopara, Fidel Edwards, Dushmantha Chameera, Waqas Maqsood, Amad Butt, Tom Abell, Ali Khan, Nyeem Young, Khalid Shah, Waqar Salamkheil, Shiraz Ahmed, Kashif Daud

DB vs BT Dream11 prediction: Bangla Tigers squad

Andre Fletcher (c), Chirag Suri, Johnson Charles, Tom Moores (w), David Wiese, Afif Hossain, Karim Janat, Mohammad Irfan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, George Garton, Rameez Shahzad, Adam Hose, Mahedi Hasan, Aryan Lakra, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

DB vs BT Dream11 prediction: DB vs BT Dream11 team, top picks

Delhi Bulls: Evin Lewis, Dwayne Bravo, Waqas Maqsood

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher, David Wiese, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

DB vs BT Dream11 prediction: DB vs BT Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles

Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth, Andre Fletcher (VC)

All-Rounders: Dwayne Bravo (C), Mohammad Nabi, David Wiese

Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Waqas Maqsood

DB vs BT live: DB vs BT match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Delhi Bulls will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The DB vs BT match prediction and DB vs BT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DB vs BT Dream11 team and DB vs BT Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

