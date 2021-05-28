DB Vs BUB Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Krefeld Quarter-final 2 Preview

Match 42 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between Dusseldorf Blackcaps and Bayer Uerdingen Boosters at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Friday, May 28. Here is our DB vs BUB Dream11 prediction, DB vs BUB Dream11 team, DB vs BUB best team and DB vs BUB player record.

DB vs BUB match preview

This is the second quarter-final match of the tournament and should be a good contest to watch as both teams will go all out to book their place in the semi-final. Dusseldorf Blackcaps topped Group B with seven wins and one loss from 8 matches. They finished the group stage with win over Bonn Blue Star in both matches. They won the matches by 2 runs and 39 runs respectively.

The Boosters, on the other hand, are coming into this match after a long break and will be a bit rusty. They finished their league stage in 4th spot in Group A. They won just two matches and lost six in a total of 8 matches played. They played Koln Challengers in their previous fixture in which they won the first match by 52 runs, while in the next fixture they were beaten by their opponents by 5 wickets. This should be a good contest to watch.

DB vs BUB weather report

The condition will be partly sunny with no rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 7 km/h with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs.

DB vs BUB pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

DB vs BUB player record

For Dusseldorf Blackcaps, Kashif Shahab and Oascoroni Ahamed have performed brilliantly throughout the tournament. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the quarterfinal stage as well and take the team to the semi-final. On the other hand, Bayer Uerdingen Boosters will look up to Aritharan Vassekaran and Tejas Morbagal to continue their fine form and take them to the next stage of the tournament. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in such a crucial match.

DB vs BUB Dream11 team

DB vs BUB Dream11 prediction

As per our DB vs BUB Dream11 prediction, DB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The DB vs BUB player record and as a result, the DB vs BUB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DB vs BUB Dream11 team and DB vs BUB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode