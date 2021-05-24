DB Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Preview

Match 27 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between Koln CC and Dusseldorf Blackcaps at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 24. Here is our DB vs KCC Dream11 prediction, DB vs KCC Dream11 team, DB vs KCC best team and DB vs KCC player record.



DB vs KCC match preview

Dusseldorf Blackcaps are currently occupying the top spot in Group B following their opening day win over Bayer Uerdingen Wolves. They played Bayer Uerdingen Wolves twice and in the first match defeated them by 18 runs, while in the second match they went down by 21 runs. They will look to keep their unbeaten run intact when they take on Koln CC in the upcoming fixture.

Koln CC are currently third on the points table with one win and one loss from two matches played so far. They played both their matches against Bonn Blue Star on Saturday. In the first match, Koln beat Blue Star by 10 runs, however, their opponent bounced back in the second match and went on to defeat them by 10 wickets in the second fixture. The upcoming match against Dusseldorf Blackcaps will not be easy but the team is expected to leave no stone unturned to give a tough fight to the opponent.

DB vs KCC weather report

There will be rain during the match which could see a reduction in the overs of the match could be called off if the rains don't stop. The wind gusts will be around 28 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming during the match, both the teams might not get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the DB vs KCC Dream11 prediction

DB vs KCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

DB vs KCC player record

For Dusseldorf Blackcaps Venkat Ganesan and Nilay Patel have done well in the first two fixtures of the tournament. The team will be hoping for both players to do carry on the fine start in the tournament and help the team retain the top spot. On the other hand, Koln CC will be relying on the duo of Irfan Ahmed and Tejas Morbagal to do well with bat and ball.



DB vs KCC Dream11 team



DB vs KCC Dream11 prediction

As per our DB vs KCC Dream11 prediction, DB will come out on top in this contest.

Note The DB vs KCC player record and as a result, the DB vs KCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DB vs KCC Dream11 team and DB vs KCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

