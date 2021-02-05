DB Vs NW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League Qualifier 1 Preview

The Delhi Bulls are set to face the Northern Warriors in the Qualifier 1 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Friday, February 5 at 5:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our DB vs NW Dream11 prediction, probable DB vs NW playing 11 and DB vs NW Dream11 team.

DB vs NW Dream11 prediction: DB vs NW Dream11 preview

This should be a cracker of a contest with both teams having some explosive players in their ranks. The Bulls finished the super league stage on top of the points table with 5 wins, thanks to a better net run rate. Coming into this match the Bulls will be in terrific confidence after handing the Qalandars their first loss of the competition in their previous match. Evin Lewis and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have been in terrific form with the bat and will look to continue their good run in the tournament.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have had plenty of rest before the qualifying match and will therefore be fresh coming into this encounter. They too had a win in their previous match beating the Pune Devils by 9 wickets. With some exciting players in their ranks, the Nicholas Pooran led side will be eager to stop the Bulls from entering the final.

DB vs NW Dream11 prediction: probable DB vs NW playing 11

DB: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Abell, Dwayne Bravo (c), Shiraz Ahmed, Nyeem Young, Waqas Maqsood, Fidel Edwards

NW: Waseem Muhammad, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Lendl Simmons, Waheed Ahmed, Rayad Emrit, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique

DB vs NW Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DB vs NW Dream11 team

Evin Lewis

Waseem Muhammad

Fabian Allen

Sherfane Rutherford

DB vs NW match prediction: DB vs NW Dream11 team

DB vs NW live: DB vs NW match prediction

As per our DB vs NW Dream11 prediction, DB should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DB vs NW Dream11 prediction, top picks and DB vs NW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DB vs NW match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Northern Warriors / Twitter

