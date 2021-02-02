DB Vs PD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League Match Preview

The Delhi Bulls (DB) and the Pune Devils (PD) will collide in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Tuesday, February 2 at 7:45 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our DB vs PD Dream11 prediction, probable DB vs PD playing 11 and DB vs PD Dream11 team.

DB vs PD Dream11 prediction: DB vs PD Dream11 preview

After four matches, the Delhi Bulls are top of the Super League points table. So far they have won three matches and lost one match. Their recent match was versus the Deccan Gladiators which they went on to win by 8 wickets. After winning the toss, the Bulls asked the Gladiators to bat first.

The Kieron Pollard-led side scored 118/7 with the skipper himself top-scoring for the side with 47 runs. For the Bulls, Amad Khan and Ali Khan picked up 2 wickets each. Chasing 119 runs to win, the Dwayne Bravo-led side reached the target quite easily with Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scoring for the side with 47 runs. For the Gladiators, Imran Tahir picked up 2 wickets.

The Pune Devils, meanwhile, are struggling at sixth place with just one win under their belt. Their previous match was versus the Bangla Tigers which they went on to lose by 8 wickets. Batting first, the Devils scored 115/3 with Tom Kohler-Cadmore top-scoring with 48 runs. Alex Davies scored an unbeaten 41 runs off 21 balls. In reply, the Tigers chased down the target with skipper Andre Fletcher, Chirag Suri and Tom Moores all contributing towards the victory.

DB vs PD Dream11 prediction: Probable DB vs PD playing 11

DB: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo (c), Ali Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Shiraz Ahmed, Fidel Edwards

PD: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain (c), Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir, Monir Hossain, Karan KC, Ahmed Raza

DB vs PD Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DB vs PD Dream11 team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Ali Khan

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Alex Davies

DB vs PD match prediction: DB vs PD Dream11 team

DB vs PD live: DB vs PD match prediction

As per our DB vs PD Dream11 prediction, DB should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DB vs PD Dream11 prediction, top picks and DB vs PD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DB vs PD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

