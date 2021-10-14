DC Coach Ricky Ponting Assures To Retain Most Players At IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has assured to bring most of the players back at the IPL 2022 mega auctions, which will be held in a few months' time. DC had an outstanding tournament as they finished the league stages at the top spot. However, last year's runners-up could not rediscover their rhythm in the knockouts as they had to wait another day to lift the trophy. "I'd love to keep everyone, to be honest. We have got a terrific group of people at the Delhi Capitals. The playing staff, the coaches have done an amazing job for the last couple of seasons and I think our performances speak for themselves. Disappointed that this season has finished the way it has", said Ricky Ponting during the post-match press conference.

"Obviously, we know that we will probably only be able to retain maybe three or four players. So, one of the players will go back into the auction and then I will be doing everything I can to bring as many people back into the Delhi Capitals family as possible because as I said it has been an incredibly enjoyable last three seasons for me and this playing group and to bring everyone- most of the guys back together again will certainly be a goal in mind", he added.

KKR vs DC: Kolkata make it to their third IPL final

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and chose to field first and it looked to be the right decision given that the pitch favoured bowling heavily. Kolkata's mystery spinners performed their spell well as they restricted Delhi to 135/5 and following that, as the dew set in, Venkatesh Iyer and Shubhman Gill looked like they had guided KKR to victory.

But there was a twist in the tale as Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada forced the match to the death overs where Ravichandran Ashwin did his job well to force KKR to a point where they required six runs from two balls to secure their berth in the finals. That is when Tripathi came to the rescue and hit a magnificent six to end the match on a happy note for KKR.

Things got interesting when Kolkata who was in a position of strength at 123/1 were reduced to 130/7 and at one point, it seemed like a second straight final appearance was a forgone conclusion for the Delhi Capitals. Nonetheless, Rahul Tripathi did the unthinkable as KKR lived to fight another day.

Image: Twitter@DelhiCapitals/IPL/BCCI