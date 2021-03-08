DC IPL Schedule: Last Season's IPL Finalists To Play KKR Twice At Narendra Modi Stadium

Quick links:
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have released the entire itinerary of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. The Delhi Capitals franchise, under the guidance of captain Shreyas Iyer, will square off against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings on April 10. The IPL 2021 season will be played across six venues with matches set to be played in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.
The entirety of the IPL 2021 season will be played at neutral venues. As per the DC IPL schedule, they are slated to play three matches in Mumbai, two in Chennai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five of them at Kolkata respectively.
Here is a look at the entire DC match schedule for the much-awaited IPL 2021 season.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|April 10
|DC vs CSK
|Mumbai
7:30 PM (IST)
|April 15
|DC vs RR
|Mumbai
7:30 PM (IST)
|April 18
|DC vs PBKS
|Mumbai
7:30 PM (IST)
|April 20
|DC vs MI
|Chennai
7:30 PM (IST)
|April 25
|DC vs SRH
Chennai
7:30 PM (IST)
|April 27
|DC vs RCB
|Ahmedabad
7:30 PM (IST)
|April 29
DC vs KKR
Ahmedabad
7:30 PM (IST)
|May 2
DC vs PBKS
Ahmedabad
7:30 PM (IST)
|May 8
|DC vs KKR
Ahmedabad
3:30 PM (IST)
|May 11
|DC vs RR
|Kolkata
7:30 PM (IST)
|May 14
|DC vs RCB
Kolkata
7:30 PM (IST)
|May 17
|DC vs SRH
Kolkata
7:30 PM (IST)
|May 21
|DC vs CSK
|Kolkata
7:30 PM (IST)
|May 23
|DC vs MI
|Kolkata
3:30 PM (IST)
Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey and Chris Woakes.
Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.
The Indian Summer is back 💙— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 7, 2021
The #VIVOIPL 2021 Fixtures are out and our excitement knows no bounds 🤩
Which city are you most looking forward to see DC play in? 🤔#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Uhwb5EhOqx
