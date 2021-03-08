DC IPL Schedule: Last Season's IPL Finalists To Play KKR Twice At Narendra Modi Stadium

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have released the entire itinerary of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. The Delhi Capitals franchise, under the guidance of captain Shreyas Iyer, will square off against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings on April 10. The IPL 2021 season will be played across six venues with matches set to be played in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

DC match schedule: Shreyas Iyer and co. to take on CSK in Mumbai

The entirety of the IPL 2021 season will be played at neutral venues. As per the DC IPL schedule, they are slated to play three matches in Mumbai, two in Chennai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five of them at Kolkata respectively.

DC IPL schedule

Here is a look at the entire DC match schedule for the much-awaited IPL 2021 season.

Date Match Venue Time April 10 DC vs CSK Mumbai 7:30 PM (IST) April 15 DC vs RR Mumbai 7:30 PM (IST) April 18 DC vs PBKS Mumbai 7:30 PM (IST) April 20 DC vs MI Chennai 7:30 PM (IST) April 25 DC vs SRH Chennai 7:30 PM (IST) April 27 DC vs RCB Ahmedabad 7:30 PM (IST) April 29 DC vs KKR Ahmedabad 7:30 PM (IST) May 2 DC vs PBKS Ahmedabad 7:30 PM (IST) May 8 DC vs KKR Ahmedabad 3:30 PM (IST) May 11 DC vs RR Kolkata 7:30 PM (IST) May 14 DC vs RCB Kolkata 7:30 PM (IST) May 17 DC vs SRH Kolkata 7:30 PM (IST) May 21 DC vs CSK Kolkata 7:30 PM (IST) May 23 DC vs MI Kolkata 3:30 PM (IST)

DC team for IPL 2021

Here is a look at the entire DC team for the IPL 2021 season, as per the retentions and new purchases made at the auction.

DC players retained

Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey and Chris Woakes.

DC players purchased at IPL 2021 auction

Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

DC 2021 schedule

