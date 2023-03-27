WPL 2023: Orange Cap, Purple Cap, MVP, Full List Of Awards As MI Beat DC In Final Of WPL

WPL 2023: On Sunday, the inaugural season of WPL set to a close as Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in the final by 8 wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur lifted the gold-colored trophy which brought smiles to the MI fans and the men's team who were present at the stadium to witness the female outfit claiming the win. While MI took the trophy, the Orange and Purple cap were also awarded on the night.

Much like the IPL, in the Women's Premier League too the Orange Cap was awarded to the player who scored the most runs in the tournament, whereas the Purple cap was given to the tournament's leading wicket-taker. While many players were in contention for the respective felicitations, at the end one player from each category topped the charts to possess the headwear.

Orange cap winner

For the Orange Cup, it was Meg Lanning, who from the start of the tournament has been keeping the cap in possession and was able to finish it on a high with 345 runs in the tournament. The DC captain amassed this total in 9 matches and scored at an average of 49.29. While she lost the final but as consolation took home the achievement of reaching the final and winning the Orange Cap.

Purple cap winner

The race for the Purple Cap was dominated by the players of Mumbai Indians as four out of the top 5 leading wicket-takers of the tournament are from the MI team. While only one wicket gap decided the winner of the Purple Cap in the end, the list only justifies Mumbai Indians' rule in the bowling department. But as for who got the title? It is Hayley Matthews, who finished on top with 16 wickets in 10 matches. Sophie Ecclestone of UP ended up being the joint leading wicket-taker with Williams but since Matthews reached the final stage of the tournament, she became the owner of the Purple Cap.

WPL complete awards

Along with the Orange and Purple Cap, various other awards were handed out after the field action culminated. The list included Powerful striker of the season, emerging player of the year, fairplay award, and catch of the season. Here's the complete list.

Orange Cap: Meg Lanning

Purple Cap: Hayley Matthews

Powerful Striker of the season: Sophie Devine

Emerging player of the season: Yastika Bhatia

Fairplay award: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals

Catch of the season: Harmanpreet Kaur