DC Vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News, And More

Delhi Capitals(DC) are all set to face Chennai Super Kings(CSK) in match no. 50 of Indian Premier League(IPL) on October 4 at the Dubai International Stadium. CSK head into the match after suffering their loss of the season, in their clash against Rajasthan Royals on October 2. Whereas DC won their previous match against defending champions Mumbai Indians(MI) on the same day.

Both teams are currently at 18 points each in the IPL 2021 points table, and the winner of this match will have a chance to finish in the top two spots in the standings. Currently, in the points table, CSK find themselves in the top spot ahead of DC, courtesy of an impressing Net Run Rate of +0.829. Whereas, DC are second in the standings with an NRR of +0.551. Both teams are followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) with 16 and 12 points to their names respectively.

DC vs CSK Head-to-head records in IPL:

Total matches played- 24

CSK won- 15

DC won- 9

DC vs CSK Dream11 Predictions:

DC vs CSK Fantasy XI- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

CSK predicted XI- MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood

DC predicted XI- Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

DC vs CSK Top Picks-

Ruturaj Gaikwad- Gaikwad has been in an impressive run of form, ever since he joined CSK in 2020. In CSK’s last match with RR, he scored his maiden IPL century by hitting a six in the last ball of CSK’s batting innings. He has scored 508 runs for CSK in the current season in 12 matches.

Shreyas Iyer- Iyer joined DC in the second leg of IPL, after missing the first leg due to an injury. He scored an unbeaten knock of 33 runs in DC’s last match with MI and made the team win. He has scored 124 runs in four matches with the highest score of 47*.

Ravindra Jadeja- Jadeja was brilliant during his knock of 32 runs off 15 balls for CSK against RR. He has scored a total of 211 runs this season, and also accounted for eight wickets in total while appearing in 12 matches.

Axar Patel- Patel was awarded the player of the match during the DC clash with MI, courtesy of his effort of 3/21. He has scalped a total of 12 wickets in eight matches so far in the season.

Avesh Khan- The second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2021 season so far, Avesh Khan has emerged as the best bowler for DC. He has picked up a total of 21 wickets in 12 matches. During DC’s clash with KKR, he returned with the figures of 3/15 in his four-over quota.

Shardul Thakur- Thakur is the leading wicket-taker for CSK so far in the 2021 season. He has played a total of 12 matches and has dismissed batters on 13 occasions. During CSK vs KRR on October 2, he returned with the figures of 2/30.

