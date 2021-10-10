Last Updated:

DC Vs CSK: Fans React As Suresh Raina Left Out Of Qualifier Match For First Time In IPL

When Dhoni revealed the playing XI for the match, it sent shockwaves across social media as fans found Suresh Raina was missing yet again.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
DC vs CSK, CSK, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, IPL 2021 Qualifier 1, Suresh Raina memes, Suresh Raina out, Rishabh Pant, Robin Uthappa, IPL final

Image: BCCI


Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 is currently underway in the UAE, where three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are locking horns against playoffs rookie Delhi Capitals (DC). The toss was won by CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who elected to field first at the Dubai International Stadium. When Dhoni revealed the playing XI for the match, it sent shockwaves across social media as fans found Suresh Raina was missing yet again. This is the first time in IPL history that Raina won't be featuring in a playoff match for Chennai.

Raina has been in poor form since the start of the IPL in April this year. After the tournament got postponed due to the COVID scare, it was expected that Raina would regain his form and then return with a bang for CSK in the second leg. However, the 34-year-old failed to make a strong comeback as he struggled in the five matches that he played for the franchise in the second phase. Raina was ruled out of the playing XI for the last two games of the league stage and was replaced by Robin Uthappa, who again has failed to show some form with the bat. 

Here's how netizens are now reacting to the exclusion of Suresh Raina from CSK's starting XI in an all-important qualifier match against Delhi Capitals. 

DC vs CSK: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (Captain & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (Captain & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Image: BCCI
 

READ | T20 World Cup: Top performers of IPL 2021 who missed selection
READ | Virender Sehwag names three players Mumbai Indians should retain ahead of IPL auctions
READ | IPL 2021: Chahal recalls how fans used to chant 'Mahi' on Rishabh Pant's on-field mistakes
READ | DC vs CSK: Will Marcus Stoinis return for Delhi Capitals in IPL Qualifier 1?
Tags: DC vs CSK, CSK, Suresh Raina
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com