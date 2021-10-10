DC Vs CSK: MS Dhoni Dives Full Length But Drops Prithvi Shaw's Catch; Fans React

During the Qualifier 1 match of the IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni handed Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw a chance to survive. In the fifth over of the innings, Dhoni dropped a catch that was edged by Shaw off Shardul Thakur.

Thakur's slower delivery took Shaw by surprise, as he intended to hit the ball between point and gully. Shaw, however, mistimed the shot and sent the ball soaring behind the stumps, which Dhoni tried to pick with a full stretch but failed.

Shaw was dropped when he was batting at 42 off 18 balls. The Delhi Capitals batter went on to score a half-century. Shaw was eventually dismissed for 60 off 34 balls by Ravindra Jadeja. Shaw tried to hit one towards the long-off but the lofted shot, which ended up in the safe hands of Faf du Plessis, who took an amazing catch near the boundary.

Meanwhile, netizens took the opportunity to share memes and jokes after Dhoni dropped Shaw off Thakur's bowling.

Earlier, fans took to social media to express disappointment over Suresh Raina's exclusion from CSK's starting XI. This is the first time in IPL history that CSK has entered the field for a playoff match without Suresh Raina in the fold.

Raina was dropped in the last two games of the league stage and Robin Uthappa replaced him in the playing XI. As far as the match is concerned, CSK made a strong comeback after the Delhi batters got off to a solid start. Pacer Josh Hazlewood provided the first breakthrough by picking Shikhar Dhawan early. He then dismissed Shreyas Iyer.

DC vs CSK: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (Captain & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (Captain & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Image: Twitter