DC Vs CSK: Will Marcus Stoinis Return For Delhi Capitals In IPL Qualifier 1?

The IPL 2021 qualifier 1 game between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings might see Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis return to the fold. The Rishabh Pant-led side has been playing with only three overseas players for the past couple of games and it is highly likely that Stoinis might make his comeback in tonight's match against CSK. Stoinis was ruled out of playing XI after he tweaked his hamstring during Delhi's first match in the UAE leg. Since then, Steven Smith and Ripal Patel have been playing in place of Stoinis.

Meanwhile, Delhi is not expected to make any other change in their starting XI as every individual has been performing top-notch in the ongoing season. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are arguably the best opening pair in IPL 2021, while Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Shimron Hetmyer have been handling the middle-order pressure for the side very well. Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, and Avesh Khan have been leading the bowling attack for Delhi with two top-class spinners by their side in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, is likely to retain the same team for playoffs. Suresh Raina is expected to miss out again and Robin Uthappa might play in his place. CSK may shuffle their batting order to push Ravindra Jadeja ahead of MS Dhoni, who has not been in great touch with the bat for the past couple of seasons.

DC vs CSK: Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals predicted XI- Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Steven Smith/Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings predicted XI- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI