DC Vs GT: Sourav Ganguly Backs Delhi Youngster, Says 'can't Pass Judgement Quickly'

DC vs GT: Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly has backed Sarfaraz Khan, who has been elevated to a new role in the team in the Indian Premier League 2023 season. The 25-year-old Sarfaraz was handed the wicket-keeping duties of DC, during their campaign opener against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1, 2023. However, the Mumbai-born found the spotlight upon himself after he could score only four runs in nine balls. Delhi Capitals went on to lose the match by 50 runs as LSG restricted them to 143/9, curing their chase of 194 runs.

Meanwhile, during the pre-match press conference, ahead of the DC vs GT match on Tuesday, Ganguly was asked about Sarfaraz’s new role. "It's a good question you have asked and you will see tomorrow. Game has changed as majority of teams look for keepers who can bat. Because that becomes an all-rounder position. Sarfaraz has kept in Hazare Trophy,” Ganguly told the reporters.

"Poor guy has just kept for 20 overs"

Saying that it is too soon to judge the youngster, Sourav Ganguly mentioned Sarfaraz had just kept the wickets for 20 overs. "Poor guy has just kept for 20 overs and we can't pass a judgement on him so quickly and basic thought is as we don't have Rishabh (Pant) who is a batter and a keeper," Ganguly said. He went on to cite examples of top wicket-keeper batsmen in the league like KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran.

"You have KL (Rahul) and Pooran keeping for LSG, Dhoni for CSK, RCB and all other teams have keepers who contribute with the bat. You try options and because of that you got KL Rahul, you tried with Pooran. I did with (Rahul) Dravid when I was skipper and that trend keeps continuing and hope that you get that extra batting option,” he added.

DC appointed Sarfaraz as their keeper in the absence of their regular skipper Rishabh Pant. The 25-year-old star Indian cricketer was ruled out of action for almost the entire year due to his involvement in the horrific car accident towards the end of 2022. Having said that, here’s a look at DC’s full squad for IPL 2023.

DC IPL 2023 squad: Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Ishan Porel