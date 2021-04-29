DC Vs KKR Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, Delhi Vs Kolkata Top Fantasy Picks

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 25th match of the IPL 2021. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST from Ahmedabad on April 29, 2021. Here is our DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

IPL 2021: DC vs KKR preview

Coming into this match having had fairly opposite runs at the IPL 2021 so far, the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders will clash on Thursday. While the Delhi Capitals have continued on with their fine form from last season, their 1-run loss to RCB will play on their minds in this match. Currently at the 3rd place on the table, Delhi have won all but two of their six matches so far. With the number two batsman and bowler of the tournament playing for them, DC look well poised to win this match.

On the other hand, struggling with injuries and a lack of form, KKR have finally managed to break their cycle of losses and come into this game with a significant win over Punjab. Having lost four of their six games at the tournament, Eoin Morgan and co are in 5th place on the table. A win in this game could, for the first time, take them into the top four. With the skipper now in form and the bowling unit coming off well, KKR will hope to finally get a winning streak going at the IPL 2021.

DC vs KKR: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at Ahmedabad has played out very differently in the two IPL 2021 matches that have taken place there so far, making the outcome of this game very hard to predict. In stark contrast to the India vs England series, the surface here has not been overly supportive of spinners, while continuing to be an average place to bat in. Accuweather predicts no rain for this game. The temperature in Ahmedabad will be around the 32°C mark with humidity rising from 69-80% as the game goes on.

Average first innings score: 171 (last five matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2 of 5

Injury and Availability News

There are no new injury concerns for either camp in this match.

DC vs KKR Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel.

KKR: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

DC vs KKR player record

With a massive 265 runs in the bank already, Shikhar Dhawan will come into this game as the second-highest scorer in the IPL 2021 by just five runs. He is followed by teammate and fellow opener Prithvi Shaw who is at No.12 in the rankings with 187 runs from his six games so far. Following them, in 13th, 14th and 15th place in the leaderboards are, KKR's Nitish Rana, DC skipper Rishabh Pant and KKR's Rahul Tripathi respectively. With a strike rate of 153.27, Shaw will come into the game boasting the highest strike rate of the lot.

On the bowling front, it will be Delhi's fast bowler Avesh Khan - currently in 2nd place overall with his 12 wickets - who will top the 'Most Wickets' list in this match. Young KKR bowlers Prasidh Krishna will follow close behind Khan, with 8 wickets from his six games so far. Third in this lot will be Varun Chakravarthy, with 7 wickets from 6 matches.

DC vs KKR best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana

Vice-Captain – Andre Russell, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel

Shikhar Dhawan and Nitish Rana will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

DC vs KKR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (C), Nitish Rana (VC), Rahul Tripathi, Prithvi Shaw

All-Rounders – Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell

Bowlers – Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Axar Patel

DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction

According to our DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction, the Delhi Capitals are likely to edge past Kolkata and win this match.

Note: The DC vs KKR player record and as a result, the DC vs KKR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DC vs KKR Dream11 team and DC vs KKR prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: DC Twitter & IPL website