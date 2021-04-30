DC Vs KKR: FURIOUS Netizens Come Up With #SackManagementSaveKKR Trend After DC Loss

The KKR team 2021 bowlers weren’t ready for the onslaught by Prithvi Shaw in their match against the Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Prithvi Shaw took the batting charge from the first over by hitting 6 4s to Shivam Mavi in the DC vs KKR encounter after which the Kolkata Knight Riders seemed helpless while defending the chase. After their 5th loss in the tournament, the KKR fans are now demanding changes in the team management of the Kolkata Knight Riders with the hashtag #SackManagementSaveKKR trending on Twitter.

Is lack of intent a reason for loss?

In the DC vs KKR match, the opening pair of the Knight Riders yet again failed to provide an aggressive start to the team in the powerplay. Nitish Rana went out after scoring 15 runs and even though Shubhman Gill scored 43 runs, his strike rate of 113.16 was just not enough to put enough pressure on the scoreboard. The fans saw a fight back from Andre Russell which took the Knight Riders to a score of 154 after 20 overs.

There are many problems in this team >>



The Openers

Performance Issue

No Intent

Poor Body language

Not connected with the team, its owner and fans emotions.



The biggest of all is @KKRiders

Management that destroyed the team. @iamsrk, save Our team!#SackManagementSaveKKR — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) April 29, 2021

In response, the Delhi Capitals seemed comfortable throughout the chase with the phenomenal start provided by Prithvi Shaw who scored 82 runs from 41 balls with a strike rate of 200. The Delhi Capitals chased the score comfortably within 16.3 overs. Apart from the loss, fans are also due to the lack of intent from the top order batsmen. So far players like Andre Russell and Pat Cummins have seem to perform their best for the KKR team 2021 with Dinesh Karthik and Rahul Tripathi occasionally helping the cause.

Since 1st Edition of IPL, I have been a diehard fan of #KKR, but in current scenario I'm seeing that the Team management doesn't care about the losses.

I can't understand:

1. Why Morgan isn't replaced?

2. Why reserve bench players aren't used.



Shame on you KKR team management. — à¦®à¦¾à¦¸à§à¦¦ (@golammasud) April 30, 2021

Questions raised on Eoin Morgan IPL 2021 captaincy

The Eoin Morgan IPL 2021 captaincy stint with KKR is not looking good so far with Morgan failing to provide the winning direction for the team, losing 5 matches in the IPL 2021 so far. Also, with players like Lockie Ferguson and Ben Cutting warming the benches, fans are also unhappy with the KKR management while taking a dig at them for not making the necessary changes. This is evident from Sunil Narine’s struggle while batting at number 4 position since he can perform at his best only during the powerplay. Also with Shubhman Gill and Nitish Rana not being up to the mark in the powerplays, fans have raised questions on their selection in the playing XI.

Look at this pls our openers once upon a time #sackmanagementsaveKKR pic.twitter.com/R7JftSqnUA — GG4ever (@Shashan27368784) April 29, 2021

Brendon McCullum hints at long awaited changes

After their loss against DC, KKR fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the #SackManagementSaveKKR hashtag trending on Twitter, which has been aimed at head coach Brendon McCullum for not addressing the underlying issues in time. Brendon McCullum, in a post match interview, also pointed out the lack of aggression and expression by the team to put pressure on the opposition. With the current result, McCullum has hinted some long awaited changes in the team to hopefully get a playoffs berth.

Image Source: KKR Instagram