DC vs KKR: Kuldeep Yadav on hattrick, Andre Russell's action leaves everyone stunned-WATCH

David Warner-led Delhi Capitals were finally able to register their first win in the IPL 2023 as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs in the KKR vs DC IPL 2023 match. However, Knight Riders' batting disappointed them as none of the batsmen except Jason Roy was able to stay at the crease for long but didn't get any support from the other end. Despite the batting collapse a moment in the match stunned everyone happened during the DC vs KKR match. Andre Russell played an unbeaten knock of 38 runs off 31 balls which included one four and four sixes. Kuldeep Yadav who dismissed both Roy and Anukul Roy on two consecutive balls was on a hattrick.

With Rashid Khan already to have taken a hattrick in the IPL 2023, Kuldeep Yadav could have become the second bowler to do so. Though it was not Kuldeep's hattrick ball that caught the action of the fans on Twitter, it was Andre Russell who was at the non-striker end while the left-arm wrist spinner was bowling his hattrick ball. Russell was seen doing batting practice at the other end while Yadav was about to bowl the ball.

Usually, batsmen are never seen taking guard at the non-strikers' end but Andre Russell was able to produce an exceptional moment on the cricket field.

KKR vs DC: Netizens shocked after with Andre Russell's reaction

The netizens also seemed shocked after seeing what Andre Russell did on the ground and came up with different reactions on the post.

Kuldeep Yadav is on a hattrick but what in the world Andre Russell doing 😭😭😭#KKRvDC #IPL2O23 pic.twitter.com/2RVbdgKJRe — Caleb 🇾🇪 (@UnitedCaleb) April 20, 2023

Kuldeep Yadav on a hat-trick.



Look at Andre Russell : pic.twitter.com/BqLlJEGxrD — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) April 20, 2023

Andre Russell to Nitish Rana after Bowling for Two overs: pic.twitter.com/8T4VXCVfkn — Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) April 14, 2023

Those saying Andre Russell is finished or didn’t play well - are not understanding the situation here. He was the saving grace for KKR & helped reach a respectable total, and it will help the NRR as well. pic.twitter.com/cqL7r8ApOz — sohom | kkr era (@AwaaraHoon) April 20, 2023

Andre Russell in KKR vs CSK Matches



11 Innings

344 Runs

49 avg

179 SR

5 50s



KKR's Next Match is vs CSK pic.twitter.com/A5zX6wQas1 — ' (@EG121423) April 21, 2023

However, despite Andre Russell and Jason Roy's heroics, Kolkata Knight Riders were not able to win the match against Delhi Capitals and were handed over their third defeat in a row.