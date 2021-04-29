IPL 2021, DC Vs KKR Highlights: Prithvi Shaw's Blitz Crumbles KKR, Delhi Win By 7 Wickets

Quick links:
In boxing parlance, was a knock-out #DCvsKKR— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2021
So, enjoyed the Thursday Night Shaw from your home? 😋 #YehHaiNayiDilli #DCvKKR #IPL2021— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
DC 156/3 (16.3)
Double wicket over for @patcummins30 👏— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 29, 2021
Mavi takes a catch in the deep to dismiss Pant.#DCvKKR #IPL2021
DC 150/3 (15.5)
Cummins gets another breakthrough.— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 29, 2021
Prithvi Shaw gets caught by Rana after a fine innings.#DCvKKR #IPL2021
DC 146/2 (15.2)
A few Pant specials to make our night even better?— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
Yes, please. #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR
DC 146/1 (15)
Dhawan is LBW off the bowling of Cummins, but not before he scored 46 runs in a 132-run opening partnership 🙌— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
DC - 132/1 (13.5)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/hQtWshpES2
DC 132/1 (14)
#DCStatAttack 👉 Shikhar Dhawan has crossed Suresh Raina to become the second-highest run-scorer ever in the IPL 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
DC 132/0 (13.3)
Just 18 balls for his 50. Has made it easier for everyone else. In absolutely cracking form @PrithviShaw. Look forward to more.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2021
DC 123/0 (13)
Tightening his grip over the Orange Cap, shot by shot 🏏🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/eU1KaZEK0r— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
DC 123/0 (13)
REAL ID SE AAO SEHWAG— Manish T (@_hell__boy_) April 29, 2021
4⃣4⃣4⃣4⃣4⃣4⃣
Prithvi Shaw, ladies and gentlemen 🔥#IPL2021 #DCvsKKR #Shaw pic.twitter.com/ftNW20cXQO
#DCvKKR Prithvi Shaw Gives me vibe of Sehwag and Gambhir Combined pic.twitter.com/KgM1mDoqsS— Umang😷 (@umangbhavsar164) April 29, 2021
Prithvi Shaw is once in a generation player. Even Sehwag wasn't this merciless in Powerplay. I know one guy who has full skillset to do the same but he prefers Test20 instead on a highway.— 󠄪 󠄪 (@ComeToGabbaMate) April 29, 2021
DC 113/0 (12)
The 100-run partnership came up in 62 balls 👀— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
Dilliwalon, how good have this opening pair been for us in #IPL2021 ?#YehHaiNayiDilli #DCvKKR
DC 104/0 (11)
Match 25. 9.2: V Chakaravarthy to P Shaw, 6 runs, 91/0 https://t.co/GDR4bTRtlQ #DCvKKR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2021
DC 96/0 (10.1)
5️⃣0️⃣🔥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2021
There is no stopping @PrithviShaw. This is sensational batting. He brings up his half-century in 18 balls flat. It is the fastest in #IPL2021. 🙌🏾https://t.co/iEiKUVwBoy #DCvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/jj6ZKFw2s8
DC 84/0 (9)
Joint-2nd Fastest 5️⃣0️⃣ by a DC Player in IPL 💥— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
Fastest 5️⃣0️⃣ of #IPL2021 🔥
P.S. We 💙 You 🤗#YehHaiNayiDilli #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/JvCP1FHFtN
DC 81/0 (8.3)
DC 76/0 (7.2)
#DCStatAttack 👉 Our score of 67 today is the highest score in a powerplay in #IPL2021 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
DC 72/0 (7.1)
DC Admin: Iss partnership ko kya naam doon? 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/gLMxG0uQ3Z— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
DC 71/0 (7)
What was that from Prithvi Shaw in the first over ?— MI’s Middle Order ☺️ (@Shrutika_45_) April 29, 2021
Man woke up and decided to end Mavi’s career or what
Bruh you both shared same dressing room during U19 days
Shivam Mavi in this IPL season 2021:-— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 29, 2021
4-0-19-1 vs RR.
4-0-13-1 vs PBKS.
1-0-25-0 vs Prithvi Shaw.#IPL2021
Prithvi Shaw hits 6 fours in an over, Meanwhile Shivam Mavi to Prithvi Shaw:#DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/7xszgY3O8U— Vicky (@Stephan53457462) April 29, 2021
Couldn't have seen a more contrasting start than this one. #DCvsKKR. And a more contrasting day for Shivam Mavi!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2021
DC 66/0 (5.1)
Shaw's now going 2 runs better in a ball 😉#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
DC 61/0 (4.1)
Who knew there'd be five more 4️⃣s to follow this one in the same over?! 🔥@PrithviShaw becomes the second batsman after @ajinkyarahane88 to achieve this feat in the IPL 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/59Rkjw5jCf— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
DC 44/0 (3.1)
#DCStatAttack ➡️ That glorious cover drive is Shikhar Dhawan's 200th four for DC 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
DC 41/0 (2.4)
4,4,4,4,4,4 by Shaw in the first over of the innings against Mavi - This is total box-off limited over player with crazy intent.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 29, 2021
Prithvi Shaw becomes the first batsman in IPL history to start an innings with 6 consecutive boundaries while chasing a total.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 29, 2021
The runs Gill scores in entire PP, Prithvi Shaw scores in 4 balls— arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 29, 2021
Prithvi Shaw has elite intent as far as T20 cricket is concerned. Believe in playing fearless cricket. No young opener comes close to him at the moment. Period.— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 29, 2021
Match 25. 0.6: S Mavi to P Shaw, 4 runs, 25/0 https://t.co/GDR4bTRtlQ #DCvKKR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2021
Wd4⃣4⃣4⃣4⃣4⃣4⃣— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
DC Admin doesn't have any adjectives or puns left 🤯#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR
DC 25/0 (1)
Wd4⃣4⃣4⃣— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
What. A. Start.#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR
DC 21/0 (0.5)
Innings Break: Birthday boy @Russell12A‘s unbeaten 45 off 27 balls takes his team to 154-6. #KKR score 59 runs in the last 5 overs.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2021
Stay tuned for #DC’s chase https://t.co/iEiKUVwBoy #DCvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/W19yeSsvFc
We found ourselves on the receiving end of a few Russell blows at the end, but our bowlers have done an incredible job 💙🙌— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
KKR - 154/6 (20)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR
KKR 154/6 (20)
2⃣ juicy maximums to end the penultimate over! 🙌 https://t.co/cxouRmTaTo— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 29, 2021
KKR 141/6 (19.1)
Pat and Dre at the crease. 18 balls to make what we can of this innings.— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 29, 2021
Give it your all, lads! 💪#DCvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021
KKR 125/6 (18.1)
Two big wickets for Axar Patel in his 100th IPL match 🔥— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
KKR - 112/6 (17)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR
KKR 116/6 (17.2)