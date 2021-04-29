Last Updated:

IPL 2021, DC Vs KKR Highlights: Prithvi Shaw's Blitz Crumbles KKR, Delhi Win By 7 Wickets

Eyeing to come back on the winning track Rishabh Pant-led team Delhi Capitals will take on the Eoin Morgan-led team Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad

Ujjwal Samrat
22:53 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Harsha Bhogle hails Delhi Capitals for their clinical performance

 

22:48 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Stoinis hits the winning run, Delhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets

DC 156/3 (16.3)

22:43 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Pant hits straight to Mavi, Cummins gets his 3rd wicket

DC 150/3 (15.5)

 

22:39 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Cummins gets his 2nd wicket, Shaw dismissed after blistering knock of 82

DC 146/2 (15.2)

 

22:35 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Pant joins the party, takes apart Prasidh Krishna

DC 146/1 (15)

 

22:30 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Pat Cummins breaks the partnership, Dhawan misses his fifty

DC 132/1 (14)

 

22:27 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Dhawan surpasses Raina to become second-highest run-scorer ever in the IPL

DC 132/0 (13.3)

 

22:23 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Harsha Bhogle hails Prithvi Shaw for playing an explosive knock

DC 123/0 (13)

 

22:22 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Dhawan wins back orange cap from du Plessis

DC 123/0 (13)

 

22:18 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Netizens compare Prithvi Shaw to Virender Sehwag

DC 113/0 (12)

 

22:14 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Shaw-Dhawan stitch 100 runs partnership in just 62 balls

DC 104/0 (11)

 

22:11 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Shaw not in a mood to slow down, smashes Narine for 6

DC 96/0 (10.1)

 

22:07 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Picture Perfect Inning By 'Sensational' Shaw

DC 84/0 (9)

 

22:05 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Shaw smashes Joint-2nd Fastest by a DC player

DC 81/0 (8.3)

 

22:01 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Prithvi Shaw hits fastest 50 of IPL 2021

DC 76/0 (7.2)

 

22:01 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Shaw-Dhawan score the highest score in a powerplay in IPL 2021

DC 72/0 (7.1)

 

21:57 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Shaw-Dhawan off to an explosive opening partnership

DC 71/0 (7)

 

21:52 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Netizens start meme fest after Shaw hits 6 boundaries off Mavi

 

21:49 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Harsha Bhogle outlines 'contrasting start' by the Capitals

DC 66/0 (5.1)

 

21:44 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Shaw wreaking carnage, smashes Narine for 14 runs

DC 61/0 (4.1)

 

21:40 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Prithvi Shaw becomes 2nd batsman after Rahane to hit 6 boundaries in a row

DC 44/0 (3.1)

 

21:38 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Dhawan smashes his 200th boundary for Capitals

DC 41/0 (2.4)

 

21:36 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Netizens laud Prithvi Shaw for hitting 6 boundaries on a trot

 

21:30 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Prithvi Shaw wreaks havoc, smashes 6 boundaries in a row

DC 25/0 (1)

 

21:28 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Prithvi Shaw off to a flyer, hits 4 boundaries on a Trott

DC 21/0 (0.5)

 

21:23 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: 'Birthday Boy' Russell powers KKR to a competitive total

 

21:10 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Russell finishes off in a style, powers KKR to 154

KKR 154/6 (20)

 

21:04 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Russell smashes Rabada for 2 huge sixes

KKR 141/6 (19.1)

 

21:01 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Andre Russell coming to grove, smashes Avesh Khan for 4

KKR 125/6 (18.1)

  

20:56 IST, April 29th 2021
DC vs KKR: Axar Patel finishes his spell of his 100th IPL match on a high

KKR 116/6 (17.2)

  

