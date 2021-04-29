DC Vs KKR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 25 Preview

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of IPL 2021 on Thursday, April 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The DC vs KKR live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage clash, here's a look at DC vs KKR live telecast details, DC vs KKR pitch report and weather forecast, DC vs KKR live scores info and DC vs KKR head to head record.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Preview

Delhi Capitals have had a stellar tournament so far, having won four out of the six games they have played. They are placed at the third position in the IPL 2021 points table with 8 points to their name. Rishabh Pant's men are coming on the back of a heartbreaking one-run loss against RCB in their last game. Delhi will look to secure a win as it will help them grab the second spot in the points table.

On the other hand, KKR have been inconsistent in the competition so far. With two wins and four defeats, the Men in Purple are placed fifth in the IPL 2021 points table. KKR's batting has been a big letdown, which is why they find themselves in the bottom half of the table. Eoin Morgan's men who beat Punjab in their last game will look to register another win and grab two crucial points as a loss here will jeopardize their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

DC vs KKR live telecast and live streaming details

For the DC vs KKR live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, April 29. For DC vs KKR live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The DC vs KKR live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

DC vs KKR pitch report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be a sporting track with equal assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The last game here was a high-scoring encounter which is why another run-fest is expected on Thursday. In the eight T20 matches here, sides batting first have won four times whereas chasing teams have also emerged victorious on four occasions.

The pitch will get better for batting as the game progresses, which is why the captain winning the toss is likely to field first. Batsmen should look to get their eye in before shifting gears. On the other hand, change of pace will be key for pacers whereas spinners should look to bowl slow.

Ahmedabad weather forecast

The weather during the DC vs KKR match will be ideal for a game of cricket. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be around 41°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages (37°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 12-20%. There will be a significant cloud cover during the entire match but the conditions will be alright for a fascinating DC vs KKR clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

DC vs KKR head to head record

According to the DC vs KKR h2h record, it is Eoin Morgan's men who are clear winners. DC and KKR have locked horns on 26 occasions and it is KKR who are ahead of DC, 14-11. One game has had no result.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM