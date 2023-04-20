'This Is Crunch Time': AUS Great Not Happy With Delhi Capitals' Backing For Prithvi Shaw

Amidst Delhi Capitals' dismal run in the IPL 2023, they will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 28 at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. Delhi Capitals will be looking to end their search for wins against KKR and win their first match of the Indian Premier League 2023. Besides all this, the hosts would want Prithvi Shaw who holds the responsibility to open with captain David Warner and give the team a good start. Shaw's bat has been unable to score runs and the right-handed batsman has been getting out on low scores.

Ahead of the DC vs KKR clash former Indian Premier League coach Tom Moody believes wants David Warner to open the innings with Mitchell Marsh stating Shaw's bad form.

'IPL 2023 may not be his year': Tom Moody

"You've got to make a tough call on certain players that aren't showing any light at the end of the tunnel. And on the evidence of what we've seen so far with Prithvi Shaw, it may well be that IPL 2023 may not be his year where he has the impact that we all hoped that he was going to have," Tom Moody said to ESPNcricinfo.

"It can just be, 'oh, we'll give him a couple more games and see what happens'. Those couple of games go, your chances as a franchise have gone. That's why you've got to make that cold, hard decision at that point. This is crunch time", Tom Moody continued.

Tom Moody backs Mitchell Marsh to open with David Warner

Backing his opinion to open the innings with Mitchell Marsh, Tom Moody said, "He's done that before recently and he's done it successfully. He's naturally an enforcer, so that would complement Warner it would help him as well," Moody said. "You've got a left-right combination, you've got a 6ft4in and a 5ft8in batter, which is difficult to bowl to."

Delhi Capitals are coming off a 23-run defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the team would now like to focus on opening their account in the tournament. Capitals have a lot of issues to address as none of their players except David Warner and Axar Patel have been able to fire in the tournament. The bowling department has looked absolutely off-colour in the tournament and Anrich Nortje who had come into the tournament with a lot of expectations has also let his team down with the performance.

Delhi Capitals now have nine matches left in their campaign and if they would want to make a place in the playoffs on their own they would at least have to win eight out of their remaining matches which will actually be a tough task.