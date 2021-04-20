DC Vs MI Dream11 Team: Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians Prediction, IPL Match 13 Team News

Last season's finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will clash in the 13th match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday, April 20. The contest will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The fascinating encounter is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The DC vs MI live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

DC vs MI Dream11 prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians preview

The defending champions Mumbai Indians did not have an ideal start to their campaign this year as they faced a defeat in their inaugural fixture of the season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Rohit Sharma and co. managed to come up with an improved performance to clinch their subsequent two fixtures. Their comprehensive victories against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad would have given them significant confidence and they would be looking to become the second team after RCB to win three matches in the IPL 2021 by continuing their dominant run against DC.

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals side also have a chance of becoming the second team to register three victories this year by winning their upcoming encounter against MI. They showcased an inspiring batting performance in their previous fixture against the Punjab Kings where they chased down an imposing target of 197 in the 19th over itself. Shikhar Dhawan's stunning form with the bat is a major positive for DC. 24-year-old fast bowler Avesh Khan has also made the most of his chances this year and he has impressed with his wicket-taking abilities.

DC are currently placed at the third position on the points table after having scored 4 points from three matches. The MI team also have four points to their name but they are stationed at fourth place considering their net run rate. The contest promises to be a closely-fought battle as several prominent names from T20 cricket will battle it out for supremacy at the Chepauk.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Chennai weather forecast

The weather seems to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of T20 cricket in Chennai on Tuesday. AccuWeather predicts a significant cloud cover during the game, however, fortunately for the two participating teams, there are no chances of rain on the day. The temperatures are likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius during the game.

DC vs MI Dream11 prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians pitch report

The wicket at Chennai has been favourable for the bowlers this season and the same trend is likely to continue in the upcoming encounter as well. Teams batting first have had an advantage on the surface and the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first considering the same. Apart from the opening contest between RCB and MI, the chasing teams have lost all the other fixtures at the venue this season.

Average first innings score: 161 (88 matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 34, Lost – 52

DC vs MI Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

DC fast bowler Anrich Nortje will be available for selection for the upcoming fixture. The player is out of quarantine and has joined the DC squad after testing negative for COVID-19. All-rounder Shams Mulani has also joined the DC squad as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for Axar Patel.

DC vs MI Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Ravi Ashwin, Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan and Amit Mishra

MI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

DC vs MI best team: DC vs MI player record

DC opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has emerged to be the most prolific run-scorer so far in IPL 2021. The left-hander has accumulated 186 runs from 3 matches and currently has possession of the Orange Cap. DC speedster Avesh Khan has picked up 6 wickets from three games. For MI, Suryakumar Yadav has amassed 97 runs so far in three appearances, whereas leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has claimed 7 wickets.

DC vs MI best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – S Dhawan, R Sharma, S Yadav

Vice-Captain – R Pant, C Woakes, R Chahar

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

DC vs MI Dream11 team

Keeper – R Pant, I Kishan

Batsmen – S Dhawan (C), S Yadav, P Shaw, R Sharma (VC)

All-Rounders – C Woakes, K Pandya

Bowlers – R Chahar, J Bumrah, R Ashwin

DC vs MI Dream11 prediction

The Mumbai Indians are likely to trump the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The DC vs MI match prediction and DC vs MI playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DC vs MI Dream11 team and DC vs MI Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

