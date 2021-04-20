IPL 2021, DC Vs MI Highlights: Amit Mishra's Fiery Spell Helps DC To Beat MI By 6 Wickets

Quick links:
Excellent win for Delhi Capitals.@RishabhPant17 @DelhiCapitals #DCvMI— Nitin Godbole 🇮🇳 (@nitingodbole) April 20, 2021
@IrfanPathan Delhi capitals plz dont underestimate Hetmyer inning for few matches.— Mukesh Sharma (@MukeshS36627883) April 20, 2021
Much love to Delhi Capitals fans ♥️— Asha (@ashaa_45) April 20, 2021
They are enjoying their team doing well rather than mocking or making fun of the opponents
Thats the spirit 👍
Congrats @DelhiCapitals for winning this game.shikhar once again playing a crucial role. Avesh Khan has come good for them too.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 20, 2021
Outstanding, sensible run-chase from @DelhiCapitals. To adjust to the conditions so quickly after playing in Mumbai is admirable.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 20, 2021
Good fight from our bowlers to make it a close contest 👏🏻— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2021
DC 138/4 (19.1)
Bumrah bowled 2 no-balls in the 19th over and therefore Delhi Capitals bagged 10 runs in the penultimate over.
5 needed off the last over 👀— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2021
Dilliwalon, kya lagta hai?#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvMI
DC 133/4 (19)
WHAT A SHOT 🔥🔥— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2021
Hetmyer, you beauty 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvMI
DC 123/4 (18)
One will bring two. Lalit might be the next to go. There’s isn’t a run-chase in Chennai that’s not thrilling 🤩 #DCvMI #IPL2021— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 20, 2021
DC 116/4 (17)
And he delivers yet again 💥 https://t.co/u2oRqHKsnP pic.twitter.com/nGYIFHjxBg— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2021
DC 115/4 (16.5)
#RP17 is off and running with a smash to mid-wicket for a four 🔥— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2021
DC - 105/3 (15.4)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvMI
DC 111/3 (16.1)
Hmmm....change of ball... https://t.co/l0wWWN0AjA— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 20, 2021
DC 105/3 (15.4)
Dew could be the determining factor tonight. But irrespective of that #DelhiCapitals are playing this very sensibly.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 20, 2021
DC 101/3 (15.3)
W🤩W.— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2021
What a catch from Krunal!
DC 101/3 (14.5)
6⃣4⃣— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2021
The first two balls after the time-out and Gabbar goes 🔥🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvMI
DC 100/2 (14.4)
Just seven runs from the last two overs of spin 👏— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2021
DC require 48 from the last six overs!#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #DCvMI
DC 90/2 (14)
Slowly, but steadily, we move closer to the target 💪— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2021
Dhawan in control in the middle 🔥
DC - 85/2 (12.3)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvMI
DC 86/2 (13)
Different approach so far from @DelhiCapitals. Not playing the big shots and backing themselves to bat through on this surface— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 20, 2021
DC 76/2 (11)
Change in bowling does the trick as Pollard gets the wicket of Steve Smith who is trapped LBW!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2021
Live - https://t.co/9JzXKHJrH8 #DCvMI #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/LIrtkRPQOP
DC 68/2 (10)
Just the wicket we wanted 🤩— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2021
Pollard has trapped Smith plumb in front!
DC - 64/2 (9.2)#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #DCvMI https://t.co/k5rkQZoxbb
A fine 50-run partnership comes up between @SDhawan25 & @stevesmith49 👌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2021
Live - https://t.co/9JzXKHJrH8 #DCvMI #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/HtRruBTrxA
And now a smart sweep by Smith for another boundary 🔥— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2021
That brings up the 50-run partnership between Smith and Dhawan 💪
DC - 63/1 (8.5)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvMI
DC 64/1 (9)
Do Mumbai Indians really need to stick with Quinton De Kock just for the sake of proving the fact that they back their players? Why not Chris Lynn gets another chance despite of a good performance in the IPL opening? #IPL2021 #CricbuzzLive #UnacademyAskTheExperts— Md Sayem Sarker (@sarker_sayem) April 20, 2021
Quinton De Kock has done nothing in the past few months and nobody’s noticing 🏃♂️— A (@edgedandout2) April 20, 2021
Stroke makers cannot play on slow tracks because are rhythm batsmen to strike ball at certain pace & once varies falter immediately though should stay for sometime on wicket to play shots seeing pace of wicket properly. Slow wickets are troubling De Kock. "Quinton de Kock"— Nuryanana (@nuryanana_kaush) April 20, 2021
DC 53/1 (8.1)
Smudge & Gabbar 👉🏻 Easy on the eye, easy on the chase 🤩— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2021
Let's do this 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/Rv3T6BywIb
DC 40/1 (6.1)
Time to end the powerplay well 💪— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2021
Gabbar and Smudge are well set now out in the middle 💙
DC - 34/1 (5)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvMI
DC 35/1 (5.1)
On a replay, everything will look not-out. Expect a lot more of this ambiguity— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 20, 2021
DC 28/1 (4.1)
Amit Mishra is now just 8 wickets away from surpassing Lasith Malinga as the leading wicket taker of the IPL. One of the most underrated bowler in history.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2021
4th four wicket haul by Amit Mishra in the IPL, the most by any Indian bowler. Also the best bowling figures for a Delhi bowler against Mumbai Indians, what a gem of a performance by him tonight.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2021
Amit Mishra pours in some fresh wine in the old bottle...— Learnzonepluss@gmail.com (@learnzonepluss) April 20, 2021
Brings all the experience into count on this slow pitch..
Picks up a fine 4 wicket haul..#MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/76I7daeIfD
Jayant Yadav - The ShawStopper 😎💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2021
DC 11/1 (1.3)
Jayant Yadav with the first wicket for #MumbaiIndians— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2021
Prithvi Shaw departs for 7 runs.
Live - https://t.co/9JzXKHJrH8 #DCvMI #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/BxL6hbp2nx
Hardik has taken a screamer 🤯— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2021
DC 5/0 (1)
माचिस तो यूँही बदनाम है,आग तो मिश्रा जी ने लगा रखी है। #amitmishra— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 20, 2021
A couple of singles from Boult and Bumrah to finish the innings for us.— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2021
Time to come back stronger with the ball 🔥#MI - 137/9 (20)#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #DCvMI
MI 137/9 (20)
Gets a wicket every time he comes into the attack, what a bowler Avesh Khan is turning out to be for us 💙🔥— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2021
MI - 135/9 (19.4)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvMI