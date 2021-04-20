Last Updated:

IPL 2021, DC Vs MI Highlights: Amit Mishra's Fiery Spell Helps DC To Beat MI By 6 Wickets

Ujjwal Samrat
In a pursuit to end their losing stream against the defending champions, Rishabh Pant lead team Delhi Capitals will go up against the Mumbai Indians in the 13th match of IPL 2021
23:36 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Netizens laud Delhi Capitals victory over Mumbai Indians

 

23:34 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Irfan Pathan hails Delhi Capitals' victory over Mumbai Indians

 

23:31 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Harsha Bhogle lauds Capitals' sensible-chase

 

23:27 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Hetmyer finishes off in style, DC beat MI by 6 wickets

DC 138/4 (19.1)

23:23 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Bumrah bowls two no-balls in the penultimate over

Bumrah bowled 2 no-balls in the 19th over and therefore Delhi Capitals bagged 10 runs in the penultimate over. 

DC 133/4 (19)

 

23:16 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Lalit-Hetmyer look to take Capitals toward victory

DC 123/4 (18)

 

23:11 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Aakash Chopra excited as MI turning the table

DC 116/4 (17)

 

23:08 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Bumrah gets the big fish, Pant out on 7

DC 115/4 (16.5)

 

23:02 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Rishabh Pant opens his with a blistering boundary

DC 111/3 (16.1)

 

22:59 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Change of wet ball gets Harsh Bhogle's attention

DC 105/3 (15.4)

 

22:57 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Harsha Bhogle says dew could be determining factor

DC 101/3 (15.3)

 

22:54 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Dhawan misses out on his fifty, Chahar bags his 1st wicket

DC 101/3 (14.5)

 

22:52 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Shikhar Dhawan releases the pressure, bags 10 off first 2 balls of Chahar

DC 100/2 (14.4)

22:47 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Jayant Yadav ends his economical spell

DC 90/2 (14)

 

22:41 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Delhi slowly and steadily chasing the target

DC 86/2 (13)

 

22:30 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Harsha Bhogle speaks on Delhi's watchful approach

DC 76/2 (11)

22:25 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Kieron Pollard celebrates big as he gets Steve Smith's wicket

DC 68/2 (10)

22:22 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Kieron Pollard gets the breakthrough, Steve Smith out on 33

 

22:18 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Steve Smith & Shikhar Dhawan soaking up the pressure

 

22:17 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Dhawan-Smith stitch 50 runs partnership

DC 64/1 (9)

22:12 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Netizens not happy with Quinton de Kock's batting performance

DC 53/1 (8.1)

 

22:03 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Dhawan-Smith keeping DC in the chase, Delhi's watchful start

DC 40/1 (6.1)

  

21:58 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Dhawan-Smith keeping Delhi in chase

DC 35/1 (5.1)

  

21:52 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Harsha Bhogle speaks on Shikhar Dhawan's survival

DC 28/1 (4.1)

 

21:49 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Netizens laud Amit Mishra on his outstanding spell

 

21:43 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Jayant Yadav bags his 1st wicket, dismisses Prithvi Shaw

DC 11/1 (1.3)

 

21:39 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Hardik Pandya pulls out a stunner, 3rd umpire says not-out, Dhawan survives

DC 5/0 (1)

 

21:20 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Irfan Pathan's lauds Amit Mishra's 'fiery-bowling' in style

 

21:17 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Mumbai set the target of 138 for Delhi Capitals

MI 137/9 (20)

 

21:15 IST, April 20th 2021
DC vs MI: Avesh Khan makes a good comeback, dismisses Rahul Chahar

 

