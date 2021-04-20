DC Vs MI Live Stream, Pitch Report, Chennai Weather Forecast, IPL 2021 Match 13 Preview

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of the IPL 2021 on Tuesday, April 20 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The DC vs MI live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage clash, here's a look at DC vs MI live telecast details, DC vs MI pitch report and weather forecast, DC vs MI live scores info and DC vs MI head to head record.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match preview

Delhi Capitals have started their IPL 2021 campaign on a high, having won two out of the three games they have played. While Delhi beat Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings comprehensively, they narrowly lost a thriller against Rajasthan Royals. Shikhar Dhawan's stunning form with the bat is a major positive for DC whereas young pacer Avesh Khan has also made the most of his chances this year and has impressed with his wicket-taking abilities.

On the other hand, after losing the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians have made a solid comeback to secure consecutive victories against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma's men, who defeated Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final, will once again look to register a win and extend their dominance over them. Both sides are filled with some of the most prominent T20 players, which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

DC vs MI live telecast and live streaming Details

For the DC vs MI live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, April 20. For DC vs MI live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The DC vs MI live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

DC vs MI pitch report

The track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is traditionally known for its assistance to spinners and slow bowlers. Batting here is a little difficult, which is why batsmen need to get their eye in before deciding to shift gears. The last four matches have seen batting become difficult as the game progressed due to the increasing slowness of the surface and all four games were won by the side batting first, which is why the captain winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total. Anything around 180 would mostly be a winning score on this surface.

Chennai weather forecast

The weather during the MI vs SRH match will be partly cloudy. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Chennai is expected to be around 32°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (29°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover between 69-84%. There will be a little cloud cover during the game but the conditions will be all right for an exciting DC vs MI contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

DC vs MI head to head

According to DC vs MI h2h record, Mumbai Indians clearly have an upper hand over Delhi Capitals. The two sides have locked horns with each other on 28 occasions with Mumbai winning 16 matches as compared to Delhi's 12. Moreover, during the last edition of the IPL as well. Mumbai beat Delhi four times (twice during the league phase, as well as, Qualifier 1 and Final).

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM