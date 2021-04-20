DC Vs MI Live Telecast And Stream: Where And When To Watch In US, UK, Canada And WI?

Last season's finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will battle it out in the 13th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Tuesday, April 20. The contest will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 7:30 PM IST. Both the participating teams have won two out of their three matches so far in the T20 competition and they will be keen on becoming the second team after Royal Challengers Bangalore to secure three victories in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league.

The Delhi Capitals are currently placed at the third position on the points table. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw's contribution will be the key for the Rishabh Pant-led side as they have gone on to win the matches where the two batters have performed well at the top of the order. They also have a balanced bowling attack that will test Mumbai Indians' star-studded batting order. Rohit Sharma and co., on the other hand, have won both of their last two games and will be keen to continue their dominant run as they take on DC at the Chepauk on Tuesday. Ahead of their upcoming clash, here is a look at the DC vs MI live telecast and live streaming details for the UK, the US, the West Indies and Canada.

DC vs MI live in UK

Fans in the UK can catch the DC vs MI live in UK, and the rest of the IPL 2021 season by tuning into Sky Sports. Viewers can pick between watching all the action on TV, on the Sky Sports Cricket channel, or stream the game live on the Sky Go app. The DC vs MI live telecast in the country will commence at 3:00 PM UK time. Meanwhile, fans in Continental Europe (except the UK and Ireland) can watch the DC vs MI live on YuppTV, a leading OTT platform for South Asian content.

DC vs MI US channel

The DC vs MI US channel is Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content can watch the DC vs MI live streaming in the US on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. The DC vs MI live telecast in the country will begin at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

DC vs MI live stream in West Indies

The DC vs MI live stream in West Indies will be available on television/live stream on Flow TV (Flow Sports 2) throughout the region. As per West Indies time, the DC vs MI live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 AM EST.

DC vs MI in Canada live streaming details

Canadian fans can also catch the DC vs MI match live on Willow TV, a subscription-based satellite TV channel that offers 24/7 cricket content. As of now, there is no information on a live streaming option for viewers in Canada. The DC vs MI live telecast will begin at 10:00 AM EDT.

